  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  Open Gym To Be Opened In 50 Parks Of These 21 Big Cities Including In Jaipur By Rajasthan Housing Board

राजस्थान आवासन मंडल:प्रदेश की राजधानी जयपुर सहित इन 21 बड़े शहरों के 50 पार्कों में खोले जाएंगे ओपन जिम

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर सहित राजस्थान के 21 बड़े शहरों में जिम खोलने में हाउसिंग बोर्ड खर्च करेगा लगभग 1 करोड़ 50 लाख की रकम खर्च होगी।
  • 21 शहरों में जिम खोलने में हाउसिंग बोर्ड खर्च करेगा लगभग 1 करोड़ 50 लाख की रकम
  • आवासन मंडल मुख्यालय में भी खुला जिम, कसरत के लिए कर्मचारियों को मिलेगी आधा घंटे छूट

राजस्थान आवासन मंडल अब प्रदेश की राजधानी जयपुर समेत 21 बड़े शहरों के 50 पार्कों में ओपन जिम खोलेगा। इसमें करीब 1 करोड़ 50 लाख रूपए की लागत आएगी। ये ओपन जिम ऐसे पार्कों में खोले जाएंगे, जो कि आवासन मंडल के क्षेत्राधिकार में आते है। इन जिम के खुलने से मंडल की कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों के लिए वर्कआउट करने के लिए एक अच्छी जगह मिलेगी।

मंगलवार को आवासन मण्डल मुख्यालय के परिसर में ओपन जिम का उद्घाटन करने के दौरान आवासन आयुक्त पवन अरोड़ा ने यह घोषणा की। अरोड़ा ने बताया कि मंडल मुख्यालय में ओपन जिम शुरु करने से कर्मचारियों का स्वास्थ्य बेहतर रहेगा। उनकी कार्यक्षमता में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी। यहां जिम में 11 तरह के अत्याधुनिक इक्यूपमेंट लगाए गए हैं।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों को ड्यूटी के दौरान मिलेगी आधा घंटे की छूट

मंडल मुख्यालय ने यह व्यवस्था की है कि यदि कोई कर्मचारी अपने हैल्थ को ठीक रखने के लिए जिम का उपयोग करना चाहे। तो उसे कार्यालय समय में जिम करने के लिये 30 मिनिट की छूट रहेगी। स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि अगर लोग स्वस्थ रहेंगे, तो वे अपने संस्थान को बेहतर आउटपुट दे पाएंगे। मंडल मुख्यालय में स्थापित जिम में स्काय वॉकर, लेग प्रेस, सिट अप बोर्ड, रोवर, सर्फ बोर्ड, एयर वॉकर, ट्रिपल हिप ट्विस्टर, चेस्ट प्रेस कम सिटेड पुल्लर, मल्टी फंक्शनल ट्रेनर, शोल्डर बिल्डर, साईकिल एवं इंस्ट्रक्शन बोर्ड आदि उपकरण लगाए गए हैं।

इन शहरों में खोली जाएंगी ओपन जिम, जयपुर में पांच पार्कों में प्रस्तावित

आवासन आयुक्त ने बताया कि ये ओपन जिम प्रदेश के विभिन्न शहरों भिवाड़ी-3, अलवर-2, अजमेर-4, सीकर-1, प्रताप नगर, जयपुर-5, इन्दिरा गांधी नगर, जयपुर-5, मानसरोवर, जयपुर-5, केबीएस, जोधपुर-5, कोटा-4, दौसा-1, ब्यावर-2, भीलवाड़ा-1, बांसवाड़ा-1, उदयपुर-4, फलौदी-1, आबू रोड-1, पिंडवाड़ा, सिरोही-1, परतापुर, डूंगरपुर-1, गुलाबपुरा, भीलवाड़ा-1, चित्तौड़गढ़-1 एवं बडी सादड़ी, चित्तौड़गढ़-1 में खोली जाएंगी।

