पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Our Republic Is Becoming The Pride Of The Tricolor, The Enthusiasm Of The National Festival Across The State, The Governor Hoisted The Flag At The Main Function.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गर्व का गण, जन मन का तंत्र:प्रदेशभर में राष्ट्रीय पर्व का उत्साह, राज्यपाल ने मुख्य समारोह में किया ध्वजारोहण, बाइकर्स ने दिखाया शौर्य, घुड़सवारी शो के जरिए दर्शाया सम्मान

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने किया ध्वजारोहण। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने किया ध्वजारोहण।
  • प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में जिला प्रभारी मंत्री या कलेक्टर्स ने किया झंडारोहण

प्रदेश के विभिन्न अंचलों से

राजधानी समेत प्रदेश के सभी अंचलों गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। जयपुर में राजभवन, विधानसभा, सीएम आवास तथा कांग्रेस व भाजपा कार्यालयों पर झंडारोहण हुआ। राज्यस्तरीय कार्यक्रम सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में शुरू हो गया है। इनके अलावा प्रदेश के प्रत्येक जिले में जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रमों की शुरुआत अब हो चुकी है। जिला प्रभारी मंत्री अथवा कलेक्टर्स ने झंडारोहण किया। विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के आयोजन हुए।

एसएमएस स्टेडियम में आयोजित किए जा रहे राज्यस्तरीय कार्यक्रम में राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके साथ ही राष्ट्रगान के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की शुरुआत हो गई। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलोत, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डाॅ. सीपी जोशी भी मौजूद हैं। राज्यपाल को इस मौके पर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। समारोह में लोक कलाकारों ने सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां देकर सबका मन मोह लिया। पुलिस जवानों ने मोटरसाइकिल शो और घुड़सवारी शो के जरिए करतब दिखाए। गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने अमर जवान ज्योति पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

जैसलेमर जिला मुख्यालय पर शहीद पूनम सिंह स्टेडियम में आयोजित जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम के दौरान अल्पसंख्यक मामलात,वक़्फ़ एवं जन अभाव निराकरण मंत्री शाले मोहम्मद ने ध्वजारोहण किया। जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय में मंत्री शाले मोहम्मद ने ध्वजारोहण कर मार्चपास्ट की सलामी ली।

जैसलमेर में जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मंत्री शोल मोहम्मद ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
जैसलमेर में जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मंत्री शोल मोहम्मद ने ध्वजारोहण किया।

अजमेर से सुनील जैन .... संभागीय आयुक्त ने किया ध्वजारोहण

जिला स्तरीय समारोह अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में हुआ, जहां अजमेर संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान ने सुबह 9:30 ध्वजारोहण किया। पटेल मैदान में पुलिस जवानों की परेड, मार्च पास्ट सहित शारीरिक शिक्षकों की ओर से योग, सूर्य नमस्कार व डांस के कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। जिले के ब्यावर, किशनगढ, नसीराबाद, केकडी, पुष्कर, बिजयनगर, मसूदा, पीसांगन, सरवाड, अराई सहित अन्य कस्बों में भी समारोह आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं।

अजमेर में जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में छात्राओं ने किया मार्चपास्ट।
अजमेर में जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में छात्राओं ने किया मार्चपास्ट।

अलवर में श्रम मंत्री ने किया ध्वजारोहण

श्रम मंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने अलवर के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में ध्वजारोहण किया। इस मौके पर मार्चपास्ट हुआ और राज्यपाल का संदेश पढ़ा गया। कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर नन्नू मल पाहाडि़या, एसपी तेजस्विनी गौतम, नगर परिषद सभापति बीना गुप्ता सहित अन्य अतिथि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser