पाकिस्तानी बच्चे के लिए जुटा श्रीगंगानगर:कोई मामा-मौसी बन कपड़े लाया तो कोई खाना, नाम रखा- गंगा सिंह; प्रसूता बोली- मुझे लगा ही नहीं दूसरा देश है

पाकिस्तान जा रही महिला ने बस में दिया था बच्चे को जन्म। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में पिछले दाे-तीन दिनाें से शहर के कई लोग एक पाकिस्तानी परिवार की आवभगत में जुटे हैं। पाकिस्तान के सिंध प्रांत के इस परिवार की महिला रामीदेवी ने बुधवार रात बस में बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। उन्हें तुरंत एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया। खबर फैलते ही शहर के लोग उनकी मदद के लिए उमड़ पड़े। किसी ने नवजात को कपड़े दिए। कोई उसके मौसा-मौसी बनकर उपहार लाए, तो कुछ लोग बच्चे और मां के लिए खाना ले आए। निस्वार्थ सेवा रसोई ने फल, गर्म कपड़े आदि दिए। यही नहीं, गुरुवार को सबने मिलकर बच्चे का नाम रख दिया, ‘गंगा सिंह’। उन महाराज गंगा सिंह का नाम, जिन्होंने श्रीगंगानगर बसाया है।

दरअसल, रामीदेवी उन पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों में से हैं, जिन्हें पिछले साल पाकिस्तान वापस जाना था। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण गुजरात में रुकना पड़ा। फिर अभी जब हालात सामान्य से हुए तो ये लोग बस से वाघा बॉर्डर के लिए निकले थे। तभी रास्ते में रामीदेवी को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई और श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचने तक उन्होंने बस में ही बच्चे को जन्म दे दिया। इसके बाद उन्हें और उनके परिवार को रुकना पड़ा। बाकी यात्री रवाना हो गए। जच्चा-बच्चा स्वस्थ है। शिशु का वजन थोड़ा कम है। इसलिए उसे नर्सरी में रखा है।’

मदद के लिए पहुंचे लोग।
प्रसूता बोली -यहां हर किसी ने की मदद, मुझे लगा ही नहीं दूसरा देश है

आवभगत पर रामीदेवी कहती हैं, ‘हर किसी ने यहां मेरी मदद की। मुझे लगा ही नहीं कि मैं घर से कोसों दूर, दूसरे देश में हूं। एकबारगी तो यूं लगा मानो जैसे सारे लोग मेरे अपने ही हों।’ यह कहते हुए खुशी से उनके आंसू बहने लगे।

