उदयपुर जेल में आई लक्ष्मी:महिला जेल में बंद पनकी ने बुधवार को बेटी को दिया जन्म, जेल में बंद कैदियों और स्टाफ ने पूजा अर्चना कर गीत गाकर किया स्वागत

स्मित पालीवाल. उदयपुर8 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर महिला जेल में बंद विचाराधीन कैदी पनकी को सोमवार को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। जिसके बाद उसे उदयपुर के पन्नाधाय अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। बुधवार को महिला कैदी पनकी ने बेटी को जन्म दिया। जिसके बाद उसे उदयपुर जेल में लाया गया। इस दौरान पहली बार जेल प्रशासन और महिला कैदियों द्वारा पनकी और उसकी बेटी का विधि विधान से पूजा अर्चना कर जेल में स्वागत कर उसका नामकरण किया गया और बेटी को लक्ष्मी का नाम दिया गया।

कैदियों और जेल प्रशासन ने लक्ष्मी का पूजा अर्चना कर किया स्वागत
कैदियों और जेल प्रशासन ने लक्ष्मी का पूजा अर्चना कर किया स्वागत

दीपोत्सव पर बेटी के आगमन पर जेल प्रशासन द्वारा दिया गया लक्ष्मी का नाम

उदयपुर जेल के जेलर मान सिंह बारेठ ने बताया कि दीपोत्सव पर उदयपुर जेल में बेटी का आगमन लक्ष्मी समान था। इसलिए जेल प्रशासन द्वारा पनकी की पुत्री को लक्ष्मी का नाम दिया गया है। जेलर ने बताया कि पनकी के परिजनों को इसकी सूचना दी जा चुकी है। वही पनकी और लक्ष्मी को जेल प्रशासन द्वारा विशेष एहतियात के तहत रखा जा रहा है। ताकि बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण से मां और बेटी को बचाया जा सके।

महिला कैदियों के साथ लक्ष्मी और पनकी
महिला कैदियों के साथ लक्ष्मी और पनकी

केलवाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने धारा 302 के तहत पनकी को किया था गिरफ्तार

उदयपुर महिला जेल में बंद महिला बंदी पनकी को राजसमंद की केलवाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। पनकी को धारा 302, 120 बी के तहत उदयपुर की जेल में विचाराधीन कैदी की श्रेणी में रखा गया था। इस दौरान जेल प्रशासन द्वारा पनकी का प्रेगनेंसी टेस्ट करवाया गया था। जिसमें उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उसने बेटी को जन्म दिया। वहीं अब जेल प्रशासन द्वारा पनकी के पति कालूराम व अन्य परिजनों को भी लक्ष्मी के जन्म की जानकारी दी गई है और उन्हें उससे मिलने भी बुलाया गया है।

पहली बार जेल प्रशासन द्वारा कैदी का किया गया स्वागत
पहली बार जेल प्रशासन द्वारा कैदी का किया गया स्वागत
