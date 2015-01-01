पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान:सरकारी अफसरों व कर्मचारियों के स्थानान्तरण व पदस्थापन आदेश जारी करने से पहले प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग से लेगी होगी अनुमति

जयपुर30 मिनट पहले
राजकीय अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के स्थानान्तरण व पदस्थापन पर प्रतिबंध को प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग द्वारा 15 सितम्बर से 31 अक्टूबर 2020 तक हटाया गया था। इसकी अवधि समाप्त हो चुकी है
  • मुख्य सचिव ने लिखा सभी अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव, प्रमुख शासन सचिव व अन्य अफसरों को पत्र
  • राज्य के समस्त बोर्ड, नियमों, मण्डलों एवं स्वायत्तशाषी संस्थाओं पर भी लागू होगा यह आदेश

राजस्थान में सभी सरकारी विभागों में अफसरों व कार्मिक स्टाफ के स्थानांतरण और पदस्थापन पर प्रतिबंध 31 अक्टूबर तक हटाया गया था। इसके बाद भी कई विभागों में मनमर्जी से अफसरों व कार्मिकों के तबादले किए जा रहे है। ऐसे में प्रदेश के नए मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने गुरुवार को एक पत्र जारी किया है।

इसमें राज्य सरकार के समस्त अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव, प्रमुख शासन सचिव, शासन सचिव एवं विभागाध्यक्षों को निर्देश दिये है कि स्थानान्तरण प्रतिबंध अवधि में अधिकारियों अथवा कर्मचारियों के स्थानान्तरण अथवा पदस्थापन के आदेश जारी करने से पहले प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग से इस संबंध में अनुमति आवश्यक रूप से प्राप्त की जाए।

मुख्य सचिव आर्य ने पत्र में लिखा है कि कुछ विभाग, अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को एपीओ कर इच्छित स्थानों पर स्थानान्तरण व पदस्थापन के लिए प्रस्ताव ढील देते हुए प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग को भिजवा देते है। यह व्यवस्था स्थानान्तरण प्रतिबंध की मूल भावना के विपरीत है। इस संबंध में 30 जुलाई 2020 को परिपत्र जारी कर समुचित रूप से निर्देशित किया गया था, यदि फिर भी किसी विभाग से उपरोक्त अनुसार एपीओ कर प्रस्ताव अनुमोदनार्थ प्राप्त होंगे तो उसको अत्यंत गंभीरता से लिया जायेगा।

सीएस निरंजन आर्य ने बताया कि राजकीय अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के स्थानान्तरण व पदस्थापन पर प्रतिबंध को प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग द्वारा 15 सितम्बर से 31 अक्टूबर 2020 तक हटाया गया था जिसकी अवधि समाप्त हो चुकी है। यह परिपत्र राज्य के समस्त बोर्ड, नियमों, मण्डलों एवं स्वायत्तशाषी संस्थाओं पर भी लागू होगा।

