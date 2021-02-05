पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज फेरे लेंगी निलंबित SDM:पिंकी मीणा की शादी के लिए मंडप तैयार, विवाह स्थल में चल रहीं तैयारियां; शाम को जज की आएगी बारात

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
निलंबित आरएएस पिंकी मीणा की शादी के लिए जयपुर के राजावास में मंडप तैयार हो चुका है। साइड में पिंकी की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
निलंबित आरएएस पिंकी मीणा की शादी के लिए जयपुर के राजावास में मंडप तैयार हो चुका है। साइड में पिंकी की फाइल फोटो।

10 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने की आरोपी राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा (RAS) की निलंबित SDM पिंकी मीणा आज सात फेरे लेंगी। मंगलवार यानी बसंत पंचमी पर शादी की पूरी तैयारी हो चुकी है। जयपुर के चौमूं के नजदीक राजावास में विवाह स्थल तैयार है। शाम को बारात लेकर जज पिंकी को ब्याहने आएंगे। विवाह के निमंत्रण पत्र में जिस विवाह स्थल का जिक्र किया गया है, वहां मंडप पूरी तरह तैयार है। बैंक्वेट हॉल सजा है। बारात आने के साथ होने वाले रात्रि भोज के लिए टेबल व स्टॉल्स तैयार किए जा रहे हैं।

विवाह में वरमाला कार्यक्रम के लिए तैयार मंच।
विवाह में वरमाला कार्यक्रम के लिए तैयार मंच।

विवाह स्थल पर कुछ रिश्तेदार पहुंचे
राजावास विवाह स्थल में पिंकी की शादी होनी है। वहां फिलहाल परिवार के सदस्य तक नहीं पहुंचे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि विवाह की सभी रस्में घर पर ही की जा रही हैं, जहां किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा रहा। जबकि शाम को बारात आने से कुछ देर पहले ही परिवार के सदस्य यहां आएंगे। फिलहाल पिंकी मीणा के कुछ रिश्तेदार यहां पहुंच गए हैं। वे यहां की जा रही तैयारियों की देखरेख कर रहे हैं।

इस विवाह स्थल पर हो रहा है निलंबित आरएएस पिंकी मीणा का विवाह।
इस विवाह स्थल पर हो रहा है निलंबित आरएएस पिंकी मीणा का विवाह।
रात्रि भोज के लिए गार्डन किया जा रहा है तैयार।
रात्रि भोज के लिए गार्डन किया जा रहा है तैयार।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (ACB) ने 13 जनवरी को दौसा के बांदीकुई में SDM रहते पिंकी मीणा को गिरफ्तार किया था। उन पर दौसा में सड़क बनाने वाली कंपनी से रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है। पिंकी को कोर्ट ने शादी के लिए 10 दिन की जमानत दी है। 3 दिन बाद उनको कोर्ट में सरेंडर करना है।

सभी फोटो : घनश्याम वर्मा, राजावास

