उदयपुर पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई:बांसवाड़ा कोटडा से जाली नोट गिरोह के मुख्य आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस, उदयपुर एसपी ने किया स्पेशल टीम का गठन

उदयपुर20 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप और अंबामाता थाना पुलिस ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए शहर में जाली नोटों की 6 लाख की खेप को मंगलवार रात पकड़ा था। इस पूरी कार्रवाई में उदयपुर पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार किया था। जिनसे शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि वह जाली नोटों की खेप को आगे पहुंचाने का काम करने वाले बिचौलिए थे। ऐसे में अब पुलिस ने आरोपियों के अन्य साथियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

बांसवाड़ा - कोटडा से हुई थी नकली नोटों की सप्लाई

उदयपुर पुलिस को शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि आरोपियों द्वारा कोटडा और बांसवाड़ा से नकली नोट की यह खेप पहुंची थी। जिसे भविष्य में आगे सप्लाई किया जाना था। लेकिन मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने पहले ही इस पूरी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दे दिया।

मुख्य आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी उदयपुर पुलिस

उदयपुर पुलिस अधीक्षक कैलाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि नकली नोटों की बड़ी खेप उदयपुर में आगे पहुंचाने के लिए भिजवाई गई थी। आरोपियों से शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि इन्हें वसीम नामक युवक ने नकली नोट भिजवाए थे। जिससे इन्हें आगे पहुंचाना था। ऐसे में यह लोग बिचौलियों का काम कर रहे थे वहीं अब पुलिस द्वारा इस पूरे गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। उदयपुर पुलिस ने इसके लिए विशेष टीम का गठन भी किया है।

आरोपी सद्दाम और सोनू पुलिस की गिरफ्त में
आरोपी सद्दाम और सोनू पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

ठेला संचालक के पास मिले थे 600000 के नकली नोट

स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप की टीम को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि उदयपुर के अंबामाता थाना इलाके के हिंद पराठा सेंटर पर नकली नोटों की बड़ी खेप है। जिसके बार योजनाबद्ध तरीके से एसओजी और उदयपुर पुलिस की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से 500 रुपए के एक ही नंबर के जाली 6 लाख के नोट बरामद किए। इस पूरी कार्रवाई में उदयपुर पुलिस ने सद्दाम और सोनू को गिरफ्तार भी किया।

