10 तस्वीरों में PM मोदी:जैसलमेर में नरेंद्र मोदी की जवानों के साथ दिवाली, आर्मी मैन लुक में चीन और पाकिस्तान को ललकार

जैसलमेर21 मिनट पहले
जैसलमेर के लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा - हमारा लक्ष्य है- सरहद पर शांति। रणनीति साफ है- आज का भारत समझने और समझाने की रणनीति पर भरोसा करता है। लेकिन, अगर हमें आजमाने की कोशिश की तो जवाब भी उतना ही प्रचंड मिलेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लगातार 7वीं बार जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। इस बार वे जैसलमेर में लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पहुंचे। 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद से मोदी उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर में सैनिकों के साथ दिवाली मनाते रहे हैं। इस बार लोंगेवाला पहुंचे PM सैनिक लुक में चीन और पाकिस्तान को चुनौती देते दिखे। देखिए मोदी की जवानों संग दिवाली की ये तस्वीरें...

मोदी बोले कि दुनिया के समीकरण कितने भी बदल गए हों, सजगता ही सुख चैन का संबल है।
लोंगेवाला पोस्ट में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी। यहां गर्मियों में पारा 50 डिग्री, तो सर्दियों में शून्य पर पहुंच जाता है। सर्दियों में आप एक-दूसरे का चेहरा नहीं देख पाते।
मोदी ने जवानों के साथ कदमताल की। उन्होंने सैनिकों के लिए कहा- आपका पराक्रम और शौर्य अतुलनीय है। 130 करोड़ देशवासियों को आपके शौर्य और अजेयता पर गर्व है।
लोंगेवाला में युद्ध स्मारक पर मोदी ने शहीद जवानों को पुष्पांजलि दी। उन्होंने कहा- रेगिस्तान हो, पहाड़ियां हों या जल की गहराई, हमारे जवानों की वीरता हर चुनौती पर भारी है।
मोदी ने कहा- दुनिया का इतिहास बताता है कि वो देश ही जीवित रहे और बचे, जिनके भीतर आक्रांताओं से मुकाबला करने की शक्ति थी।
मोदी ने कहा- दुनिया के समीकरण कितने भी बदल गए हों, सजगता ही सुख चैन का संबल है। सक्षमता से ही सुरक्षा का पुरस्कार है।
पीएम मोदी एयर फोर्स के बीच भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने जवानों से कहा- आपके चेहरों की रौनक देखकर मेरी दीपावली शुभ हो जाती है।
पीएम ने जवानों से यह भी कहा - आप जानते हैं अगर दीपावली पर अपनों के बीच नहीं जाऊंगा तो कहां जाऊंगा। इसलिए आज भी अपनों के बीच आया हूं।
पीएम ने जवानों से 3 आग्रह किए। पहला - कुछ न कुछ नया इनोवेट करें। दूसरा - योग को अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाए रखिए। तीसरा - मातृभाषा के अलावा अपने साथी से कोई एक भाषा जरूर सीखिए।
