अपराध:पंजाब पुलिस ने जयपुर में नशीली दवाओं के गोदाम पर मारा छापा, मकान के बेसमेंट में चल रहा था कारोबार

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के करधनी इलाके में मयूर विहार कॉलोनी नशीली दवाओं के गोदाम पर जांच करती हुई पंजाब पुलिस। यहां भारी मात्रा में दवाएं जब्त की गई।
  • नशीली दवाओं के कारोबार में लिप्त प्रेमप्रकाश के ठिकाने पर चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन
  • जयपुर के करधनी थाना इलाके में मयूर विहार कॉलोनी में स्थित मकान में था गोदाम

पंजाब पुलिस ने मंगलवार को जयपुर में चल रहे नशीली दवाओं के बड़े कारोबार का पर्दाफाश किया है। यह कारोबार पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के पश्चिम जिले में करधनी थाना इलाके में मयूर विहार कॉलोनी में स्थित मकान के बेसमेंट में चल रहा था। लेकिन स्थानीय पुलिस को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। इस गोदाम में पंजाब पुलिस की टीम ने छापा मार करीब भारी मात्रा में नशीली दवाओं के कार्टन जब्त किए है।

भारी मात्रा में इन दवाओं का जखीरा जब्त किया

इनकी बाजार कीमत करीब पांच से छह करोड़ रुपए होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। पंजाब पुलिस की टीम ने मौके से जो दवाएं जब्त की है। उनमें करीब 10 लाख 20 हजार अल्प्राजोलाम टेबलेट, 80 हजार कोडिन कफ सिरप और 16 हजार ट्रामाडोल के इंजेक्शन है। ड्रग विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पंजाब पुलिस ने औषधि और प्रसाधन सामग्री अधिनियम के तहत इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया है।

नशीली दवाओं के गोदाम में कार्रवाई करती हुई पंजाब पुलिस की टीम
नशीली दवाओं के गोदाम में कार्रवाई करती हुई पंजाब पुलिस की टीम

बताया जा रहा है कि पंजाब पुलिस ने नशीली दवाओं के कारोबार में लिप्त आरोपी प्रेमप्रकाश को पकड़ा था। उसी से हुई पूछताछ में नशीली दवाओं का गोदाम जयपुर के करधनी इलाके में एक मकान में बेसमेंट में होने की अहम जानकारी सामने आई।

इसके बाद मंगलवार को पंजाब लुधियाना के एडिशनल डीसीपी जसकरण सिंह, एसीपी (साउथ लुधियाना) जशनदीप सिंह, एसएचओ (डीलन) सुखदेव सिंह बराड़ समेत 15 सदस्य पुलिस टीम जयपुर पहुंची। यहां मयूर विहार स्थित मकान के बेसमेंट में कार्रवाई की। इस मामले में करधनी थाना पुलिस ने बातचीत में कहा कि पंजाब पुलिस ने उनसे संपर्क नहीं किया है। नाहीं, कार्रवाई की जानकारी दी है।

