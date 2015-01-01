पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन का 9वां दिन:रेल यात्रियों का परेशान होना जारी, 8 ट्रेनें डायवर्ट रूट से जयपुर पहुंचीं

जयपुर/ भरतपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण आठ ट्रेनें डायवर्ट होकर जयपुर पहुंचीं।
  • पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के कोटा मंडल के अंतर्गत हिंडौन सिटी-बयाना रेलखंड पर रेल यातायात अवरुद्ध

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते रविवार को नौवें दिन पश्चिम-मध्य रेलवे की 8 ट्रेनें सामान्य रूट की बजाय लंबे रूट से होते हुए डायवर्ट होकर जयपुर पहुंचीं। रेलवे के अनुसार 02964 (उदयपुर- हजरत निजामुद्दीन, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया चंदेरिया-मदार जंक्शन होकर जयपुर पहुंची।

इसी प्रकार जयपुर-रेवाड़ी, 02963 (हजरत निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-मदार जंक्शन-चंदेरिया (नई दिल्ली-इंदौर, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर, 02415 (इंदौर-नई दिल्ली, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी, 02947 (अहमदाबाद-पटना, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-बांदीकुई, 02917 (अहमदाबाद-हजरत निजामुद्दीन, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20को चली) वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी, 09039 (बांद्रा टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया सवाई माधोपुर- जयपुर-बांदीकुई, 09025 (बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर, प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से दिनांक 09.11.20 को चली) वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर संचालित की गई।

नंदादेवी और जनशताब्दी रद्द रहीं
गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के कोटा मंडल के अंतर्गत हिंडौन सिटी-बयाना रेलखंड पर रेल यातायात अवरुद्ध है। इसी वजह से ट्रेनों का संचालन प्रभावित है। रोजाना ट्रेनों को निरस्त करने के साथ रूट डायवर्ट किए जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को गाड़ी संख्या 02401 कोटा-देहरादून और ट्रेन संख्या 02059-02060 जन शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस सोमवार को रद्द रही। इसके अलावा कुछ ट्रेनों का रूट चेंज किया गया।

