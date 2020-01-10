पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे यूनियन की चेतावनी:रेलवे के प्राइवेटाइजेशन की जिद नहीं छोड़ी तो भाजपा सरकार को अगले चुनाव में परिणाम भुगतने पड़ेंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
एआईआरएफ के सदस्य जयपुर में मशाल जुलूस निकालते हुए।
  • ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन ने मनाया विरोध सप्ताह
  • बाइक रैली, मशाल जुलूस सहित हुए कइ कार्यक्रम

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन (एआईआरएफ) के आह्वान पर नॉर्थ वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलॉइज यूनियन (एनडब्ल्यूआरईयू) ने रेल में निजीकरण किए जाने के विरोध में जन आंदोलन किया। 14 से 19 सितंबर तक आयोजित किए गए विरोध सप्ताह के तहत विभिन्न आयोजन किए गए। बाइक रैली, मशाल जुलूस सहित उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के 250 से अधिक स्टेशनों और कार्यालयों में अलग-अलग दिन विरोध प्रदर्शन किए गए।

यूनियन के महामंत्री मुकेश माथुर ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार क्रमबद्ध तरीके से रेलवे का निजीकरण कर रही है। रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल और रेलवे बोर्ड चेयरमैन वीके यादव कोरोना की आड़ में रेलवे को निजी हाथों में बेचने की योजना बना रहे हैं।

109 रूट पर 150 प्राइवेट ट्रेनों को चलाने की तैयारी
ट्रेनों के संचालन से लेकर कर्मचारियों के कार्यों को धीरे-धीरे निजी हाथों में दिया जा रहा है। 109 रूट पर 150 प्राइवेट ट्रेनों को चलाने के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड नित नई योजनाएं बना रहा है ताकि आम आदमी की कही जाने वाली रेल सिर्फ चुनिंदा लोगो की बनकर रहे लेकिन केंद्र सरकार और रेल मंत्रालय के इस मनसूबे को ना सिर्फ रेलकर्मी बल्कि आम आदमी भी कामयाब नहीं होने देगा।

निजीकरण की जिद नहीं छोड़ी तो भाजपा सरकार को अगले चुनाव में परिणाम भुगतने पड़ेंगे
उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने रेल में निजीकरण को लागू करने की अपनी अनैतिक योजनाएं और जिद नहीं छोड़ी तो इसका खामियाजा आगामी चुनावों में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार को भुगतना पड़ेगा। साथ ही पूरे देश में रेलकर्मी आम आदमी के साथ मिलकर इसके विरुद्ध जन आंदोलन करेंगे। इस अभियान में रेल कर्मियों के अलावा विभिन्न संगठनों ने और असंगठित क्षेत्र के लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

