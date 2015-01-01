पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुलाबी नगरी में सफेद चादर:जयपुर में 10 से 15 मिनट गिरे तेज ओले, सड़कों पर बिछ गई मोटी परत; देखिए 11 फोटो

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में ओले गिरने के बाद एक मैदान की तस्वीर।

दिपावली के अगले दिन गुलाबी नगरी का मौसम एकाएक बदल गया। रविवार दोपहर को शहर के कुछ हिस्सों में 10-15 मिनट जमकर ओले गिरे। इसमें सड़कों, घरों के आंगन और छत पर बर्फ की सफेदर चादर बिछ गई। मौसम में घुली इस गुलाबी ठंड का लोगों ने जमकर एंज्वाय किया।

जयपुर में दोपहर को अचानक मौसम बदला और ओले गिरने शुरू हो गए।
शहर में एमआई रोड और किशनपोल में चने की दाल से बड़ी साइज के ओले गिरे।
10-15 मिनट की बारिश में घरों के आंगन में बर्फ की कई इंच मोटी परत बन गई।
जयपुर के किशनपोल इलाके में तेज हवा में दीपावली पर लगाया गया सजावटी गेट गिर गया। इसमें कई वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।
जयपुर में आगरा रोड समेत कुछ इलाकों में ओलों की साइज चने की दाल की तुलना में बड़ी थी।
शहर में ओले गिरने के बाद ठंड बढ़ गई। हालांकि, मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक कल यानी सोमवार को मौसम सामान्य रहेगा।
सफेद मोती की तरह ओले मैदान में बिछ गए।
मौसम विभाग जयपुर के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि सर्दियों के सीजन में अक्सर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ज्यादा बनते हैं। इस कारण मौसम एक बिगड़ जाता है।
जयपुर में आसमान में बादल छाने से कुछ देर के लिए दिन में अंधेरा छा गया। यह फोटो दिन में करीब 4 बजे की है।
