मौसम अपडेट:जयपुर में अंधड़ के साथ तेज बारिश-ओले भी गिरे, बारां में भी 6 घंटे रुक-रुक कर बरसे बादल

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
जयपुर। जयपुर में दोपहर बाद तेज हवाई के साथ बारिश हुई। कुछ इलाकों में ओले भी गिरे।
  • मावठ फसलों के लिए अच्छी लेकिन ओलों से नुकसान,
  • राज्य में बीती रात 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ा तापमान
  • प्रदेश में संडे को भरतपुर, अलवर, झुंझनूं सहित 13 जिलों में बारिश का यलो अलर्ट

संडे को राजस्थान में मौसम पलटा और जयपुर तथा बारां जिलों में बरसात हुई। जयपुर में तेज हवा के साथ करीब आधा घंटा अच्छी बरसात हुई। इस दौरान शहर में कुछ स्थानों पर ओले भी गिरे। वहीं बारां के शाहबाद में सुबह करीब पांच बजे शुरू हुई बरसात रुक-रुक कर सुबह 11 बजे तक जारी रही। इससे गलियों बाजारों में पानी भर गया। यह बारिश फसलों के लिए अच्छी है।

जयपुर में सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए थे। दोपहर बाद मौसम पलटा और तेज हवा के साथ बारिश शुरू हुई। शहर के मानसरोवर, दुर्गापुरा, मालवीयनगर, सोडाला, सहकार मार्ग, बाइस गोदाम, सी स्कीम सिविल लाइन्स सहित बाहरी इलाकों तथा जयपुर जिले के कुछ कस्बों में भी बारिश हुई।

सोडाला में चने के आकार के ओले गिरे तो सिरसी रोड पर इससे थोड़े बड़े ओले गिरे। मौसम विभाग ने शनिवार को जारी अपने बुलेटिन में जयपुर जिले में रविवार को बरसात होने की बात कही थी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जयपुर में शाम सात बजे तक ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहेगा।

इसके आगे 20 नवंबर तक आसमान साफ रहेगा और मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। छोटी चौपड़ पर किशनपोल बाजार में लगाया गया सजावटी द्वार भी गिर गया। बारिश के कारण वहां चहलकदमी बंद हो गई थी इस वजह से कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। हालांकि सजावटी द्वार वहां खड़े कुछ वाहनों पर गिरा जिससे उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचा है। बाहरी कस्बे चौमूं और चंदवाजी में भी अच्छी बरसात हुई।

बारां में भी बरसे बादल
बारां के शाहबाद में सुबह करीब पांच बजे शुरू हुई बरसात रुक-रुक कर सुबह 11 बजे तक जारी रही। इससे गलियों बाजारों में पानी भर गया। लोगों को ठंड का अहसास हुआ। यहां भी तेज हवा के साथ बारिश आई। यह बारिश फसलों के लिए अच्छी है।

फसलों के लिए अच्छी लेकिन ओलों से नुकसान
मावठ फसलों के लिए अच्छी है। इस समय गेहूं, चने और सरसों की फसल के लिए मावठ अच्छी है। लेकिन ओलों से फसलों को नुकसान है। बारिश से किसानों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान आ गई। फसल को सिंचाई के लिए अभी पानी नहीं देना पड़ेगा इससे पानी और डीजल दोनों की भी बचत होगी।

यहां रविवार को बारिश के आसार
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, रविवार को पूर्वी राजस्थान के कोटा, बारां, भरतपुर, अलवर, झुंझनूं, सीकर, सवाई माधोपुर, टोंक, धौलपुर तथा जयपुर जिलों में और पश्चिमी राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़, चूरू, श्रीगंगानगर जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर बरसात के साथ बादल गरजने का यलो अलर्ट है।

शाहबाद। बारां जिले के शाहबाद में अच्छी बरसात हुई।
इसके बाद 18 नवंबर तक राज्य में कहीं भी बारिश के असार नहीं हैं तथा राज्य में मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, जयपुर में रविवार को हल्की बारिश के असार हैं। वहीं 20 नवंबर तक आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है।

जयपुर में कई इलाकों में गिरे ओले।
इसलिए बारिश की संभावना
अफगानिस्तान और उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ चक्रवाती परिसंचरण में तब्दील हो गया है। इसके असर से राज्य में बारिश के आसार हैं। हालांकि, रविवार को ही मौसम में बदलाव के संकेत हैं। इसके बाद मौसम शुष्क रहेगा।

बीती रात का तापमान बढ़ा
प्रदेश में बीती रात तापमान में 2 से तीन डिग्री तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई। राज्य के एकमात्र पर्वतीय स्थल माउंट आबू में बीती रात तापमान करीब 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 8 डिग्री रहा। यहां बीती दो रातों से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। बाड़मेर में मामूली बढ़ोतरी के साथ तापमान 16.5, झुंझुनूं जिले के पिलानी में 3 डिग्री से अधिक की बढ़ोतरी के साथ तापमान 15.3 डिग्री रहा। वहीं जहां एक रात पहले प्रदेश में रात को सबसे अधिक तापमान बाड़मेर में 16.5 डिग्री था वहीं बीती रात 9 शहरों में तापमान 16 डिग्री से अधिक रहा। सबसे अधिक तापमान 19.5 डिग्री जयपुर में रहा।

बेमौसम बरसात ने बढ़ाई चिंता
राज्य में वैसे ही कोरोना का कहर है। सर्दी के मौसम में अचानक आई बरसात ने लोगों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। बारिश से सर्दी-जुकाम के पेशेंट बढ़ेंगे। मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव और स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जरा सी लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है।

