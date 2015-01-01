पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली पर CM ने दी बधाई:गहलोत ने कहा- दीन-दुखियों और अभावग्रस्त लोगों के दुख-दर्द को दूर कर उनके जीवन में उजाला करने का संकल्प लें

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि प्रकाश व खुशियों का यह महापर्व "दीपावली" आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली लेकर आये ऐसी में कामना करता हूं। -फाइल फोटो।
  • दीया कुमारी ने लिखा- सभी से अनुरोध है कि खुद को और अपने प्रियजनों को सुरक्षित रहने के लिए कोविड अनुरूप व्यवहारों का पालन करें

दीपावली के अवसर पर शनिवार को प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री समेत कई नेताओं ने लोगों को बधाई दी है। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने लिखा कि दीपावली पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं, इस पावन अवसर पर सभी की सुख-समृद्धि की कामना है। दीपों के इस पर्व पर हम मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम के महान आदर्शों को अपनाकर दीन-दुखियों और अभावग्रस्त लोगों के दुख-दर्द को दूर कर उनके जीवन में उजाला करने का संकल्प लें।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने लिखा कि रोशनी व उमंग के महापर्व 'दीपावली' की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का नवसंचार करें, खेत-खलिहानों में हरियाली की बयार बहे तथा मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा सब पर बनी रहें।

सचिन पायलट ने लिखा कि खुशियों एवं प्रकाश के महापर्व दीपावली की समस्त देश एवं प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा से आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि, उन्नति एवं खुशहाली आये। आइए, हम सब मिलकर स्नेह व सौहार्द से देश एवं प्रदेश को रोशन करें।

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने कहा कि भारतीय सनातन परंपरा के पर्व 'दीपावली' की आप सभी प्रदेशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं और प्रार्थना करता हूं कि यह दीपावली आप सबके जीवन में सुख समृद्धि और आरोग्य लेकर आए।

सांसद दीया कुमारी ने लिखा कि प्रकाश के महापर्व दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख,समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे। सभी से अनुरोध है कि खुद को और अपने प्रियजनों को सुरक्षित रहने के लिए कोविड अनुरूप व्यवहार का पालन करें। 2 गज की दूरी, मास्क है ज़रूरी।

RLP सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने लिखा कि आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपों के पावन पर्व 'दीपावली' के शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं व बधाई ! प्रकाश व खुशियों का यह महापर्व "दीपावली" आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली लेकर आये ऐसी में कामना करता हूं!

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें