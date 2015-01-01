पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Baran Rape Case Update | Rajasthan 20 Year Old Girl Raped While Going To Bathroom And Held Hostage For 14 Days

बारां में दुष्कर्म का मामला:शौच करने गई 20 साल की लड़की का अपहरण, जंगल में 14 दिन तक किया दुष्कर्म

बारां12 मिनट पहले
अंता थाने में दर्ज करवाया गया ममला। फिलहाल, आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नही हो पाई है।

जिले के अंता में एक 20 साल की लड़की से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। 9 नवंबर को सौच करने गई लड़की का युवक ने अपहरण कर लिया था। आरोपी ने उसे 14 दिन तक उसे मंडाना के जंगल में बंधक बनाकर रखा। पीड़ित ने मौका पाकर किसी तरह परिजन को फोन पर इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके बाद घर वालों ने वहां पहुंचकर उसे आजाद कराया। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज लड़की का मेडिकल कराया है। फिलहाल आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक लड़की परिवार के साथ मामा की शादी में गई थी। 9 नवंबर को वह जब शौच करने गई तभी बाइक सवार फोलू नामक युवक ने उसका अपहरण कर लिया।फोलू लड़की उठाकर मंडाना के जंगलों में ले गया। जहां 14 दिन तक बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म को अंजाम दिया गया।

थानाधिकारी लक्ष्मीनारायण मीना ने बताया कि 20 साल की लड़की ने कापरेन के रहने वाले फोलू नामक युवक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया है। जिस पर मामला दर्ज कर कार्यवाही शुरू की गई है। साथ ही पीड़िता का मेडिकल करवाया गया है।

