पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan Campaigning Stop For Election In 90 Bodies In 20 Districts Including Udaipur, Nagaur And Jhunjhunu Latest News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान निकाय चुनाव:उदयपुर, नागौर और झुंझुनूं समेत 20 जिले के 90 निकायों में चुनाव के लिए प्रचार थमा

झुंझुनूं/नागौर/जयपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
28 जनवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। 31 जनवरी को मतगणना की जाएगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
28 जनवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। 31 जनवरी को मतगणना की जाएगी।

28 जनवरी को होने वाले निकाय चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को शाम 5 बजे प्रचार थम गया। अब 28 जनवरी को वोटिंग और 31 जनवरी को मतगणना की जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान के 20 जिलों की 90 नगर निकायों में चुनाव होंगे। इनमें एक नगर निगम, 9 नगर परिषद और 80 नगर पालिका हैं। यहां सदस्य के लिए 28 जनवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। 31 जनवरी को मतगणना की जाएगी। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 7 फरवरी को मतदान होगा। इसके तुरंत बाद मतगणना की जाएगी। वहीं, 8 फरवरी को उपाध्यक्ष का चुनाव होगा।

90 नगर निकायों में होने वाले मतदान में 29,51,835 मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। इसमें 15,11,208 पुरुष, 14,40,565 महिला और 62 अन्य हैं। इस दौरान कुल 3035 वार्डों में 5253 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले जाएंगे। इसमें ईवीएम मशीन का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। चुनाव कार्यक्रम की घोषणा के साथ ही संबंधित नगर निकाय क्षेत्रों में आचार संहिता लागू कर दी गई है।

चुनाव लड़ने वाले सदस्यों के लिए खर्चे की सीमा भी तय की गई थी। इसमें नगर निगम सदस्य के लिए 2.5 लाख रुपए, नगर परिषद सदस्य के लिए 1.5 लाख रुपए और नगर पालिका सदस्य के लिए 1 लाख रुपए की सीमा तय की गई थी।

इन 20 जिलों में होगा चुनाव
अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बीकानेर, भीलवाड़ा, बूंदी, प्रतापगढ़, चित्तौड़गढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड़, झुंझुनूं, नागौर, पाली, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक और उदयपुर में होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser