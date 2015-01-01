पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चित्तौड़गढ़ के सांसद चोटिल:सीपी जोशी आवास पर फिसले, पसलियों में आई चोट; कुछ दिन पहले ही कोरोना से ठीक हुए

चित्तौड़गढ़26 मिनट पहले
चोटिल होने से पहले सीपी जोशी पंचायती चुनाव के प्रचार में जुटे थे।
  • सांसद कुछ दिन पहले ही कोरोना का इलाज करवाकर उदयपुर से चित्तौड़गढ़ लौटे थे

राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ से भाजपा सांसद चंद्र प्रकाश जोशी शुक्रवार को अपने निवास पर चोटिल हो गए। जिनकी पसलियों में चोट आई है। जिसके बाद डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें कुछ दिन घर पर ही आराम करने की सलाह दी गई। गौरतलब है कि सांसद कुछ दिन पहले ही कोरोना का इलाज करवाकर उदयपुर से चित्तौड़गढ़ लौटे थे।

कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद सीपी जोशी पंचायत चुनाव के प्रचार में भी शामिल हुए थे। जिसके बाद शुक्रवार सुबह अपने आवास पर फिसल गए। फिसलने से उनकी पसलियों में चोट आई। डॉक्टर की सलाह पर वे कुछ दिन अपने निवास पर ही आराम करेंगे। इससे पहले वे गुरुवार को कपासन पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने कपासन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के आरनी में जिला परिषद के वार्ड 2 से पुष्पा जी भील एवं पंचायत समिति राशमी के वार्ड 5 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुगनादेवी जी के समर्थन में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया था।

गौरतलब है की 27 अक्टूबर को सीपी जोशी की पहली रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। वे कई दिनों से कोटा नगर निगम चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने खुद को क्वॉरैंटाइन कर लिया था। तबियत खराब होने पर उन्हें उदयपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जिसके बाद उनकी दूसरी रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई थी।

