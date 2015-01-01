पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ahmed Patel Passes Away: Rajasthan Cm Ashok Gehlot Condoled Death Of Congress Leader Ahmed Patel

अहमद पटेल के निधन पर प्रतिक्रिया:गहलोत बोले- यह कांग्रेस पार्टी और मेरे जैसे सभी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति

जयपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल (71) का बुधवार तड़के निधन हो गया। अशोक गहलोत समेत तमाम नेताओं ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया ट्वीट कर जारी की।
  • सचिन पायलट ने लिखा कि अहमद पटेल जी के निधन की खबर सुन बहुत दुखी हो गया हूं

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात से राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल (71) का बुधवार तड़के निधन हो गया। पटेल 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। उन्हें 15 अक्टूबर को गुड़गांव के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। निधन की खबर सुनते ही राजस्थान की राजनीति में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि पटेल के असामयिक निधन के बारे में जान कर गहरा दुःख और धक्का लगा। यह कांग्रेस और कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। पार्टी में उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।

सचिन पायलट ने लिखा कि अहमद पटेल जी के निधन की खबर सुन अत्यंत दुखी हो गया हूं। पटेल की जगह को कभी नहीं भरा जा सकता है। वह एक समर्पित कांग्रेसी, एक भावुक राष्ट्रवादी और मित्र और गुरु थे। मैं फैसल, मुमताज और परिवार के बाकी सदस्यों के साथ दु: ख में शामिल हूं।

गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने लिखा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के मज़बूत स्तम्भ अहमद पटेल जी के देहांत का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उनकी क्षतिपूर्ति कभी नहीं हो सकेगी। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करने एवं उनके परिवारजनों को यह आघात सहने का संबल प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

वसुंधरा राजे ने लिखा कि वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल जी के निधन से दुखी हूं। सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने हमेशा समाजहित के लिए काम किया तथा राजनीतिक पटल पर अपनी पहचान बनाई। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति व परिजनों को धैर्य प्रदान करने की कामना करती हूं।

सांसद गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने लिखा कि कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अहमद पटेल जी के निधन का समाचार दु:खद है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने सानिध्य में लें और शोकाकुल परिजनों व शुभचिंतकों को संबल प्रदान करें।

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने लिखा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता अहमद पटेल जी का निधन एक राजनीतिक युग का अवसान है, राजनीति में संजीदगी एवं बुद्धिमता के लिए हमेशा उन्हें याद किया जाएगा। परिवारजनों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं एवं ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति।

