राजस्थान में कॉ-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के हित में बड़ा फैसला:3 हजार समितियों के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर और असिस्टेंट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर पे स्केल में मिलेगा लाभ

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह मांग लगभग 25 साल से लम्बित थी।
  • रजिस्ट्रार मुक्तानन्द अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिये गये है

सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना ने बुधवार को बताया कि कॉ-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के हित में बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर और असिस्टेंट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर को 9, 18 एवं 27 वर्ष की सेवा पूरी करने पर चयनित पे स्केल का लाभ दिया जायेगा। उन्होंने बताया की यह मांग लगभग 25 साल से लम्बित थी। जिसे अब पूरा कर लिया गया है।

आंजना ने बताया कि एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर के हित में लिए गये फैसले से कॉ-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी की कार्यप्रणाली बेहतर होगी। उपभोक्ताओं एवं किसानों को अच्छी सेवायें मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने बताया की राज्य सरकार के इस फैसले से लगभग 3000 कॉ-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर एवं असिस्टेंट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर को 9, 18 एवं 27 के चयनित पे स्केल का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

सहकारिता मंत्री ने बताया कि चयनित वेतनमान का लाभ उन कॉ-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटियों के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर एवं असिस्टेंट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर को मिलेगा ,जो कम से कम विगत 3 वर्षों से निरन्तर लाभ व वर्तमान में भी लाभ की स्थिति में हो।

रजिस्ट्रार मुक्तानन्द अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिये गये है। पात्र सहकारी समितियों के व्यवस्थापकों को चयनित वेतनमान का लाभ मिलने से उन सहकारी समितियोें को भी प्रेरणा मिलेगी ,जो हानि में चल रही है तथा असंतुलन में है, ऎसी समितियां अब अपने व्यवसाय में बढोतरी करेगी।

