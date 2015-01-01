पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajasthan Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Reached To Meet Governor Kalraj Mishra, Latest News Update

जयपुर:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंची, प्रदेश के विभिन्न मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
राज्यपाल के राजभवन पर मिलने पहुंची वसुंधरा राजे।
  • राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने लिखा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती वसुंधरा राजे से आज शिष्टाचार भेंट

गुरुवार देरशाम राजस्थान की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र से मिलने पहुंची। जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट कर दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि आज राजस्थान के माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात कर विभिन्न प्रदेशीय मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। वहीं, राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने लिखा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती वसुंधरा राजे से आज शिष्टाचार भेंट।

जानकारी अनुसार, दोनों की नॉर्मल मुलाकात थी। जिसमें वसुंधरा राजे द्वारा राज्यपाल को प्रदेश के हालात के बारे में अवगत करवाया गया। इसके साथ ही क्राइम की घटनाओं जैसे विभिन्न मुद्दों पर ही चर्चा की गई। साथ ही कोरोना के बढ़ते आंकड़ों पर भी दोनों की बीच चर्चा हुई।

दिन में मिलने पहुंचे थे नव नियुक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक एम. एल. लाठर

इससे पहले दिन में नव नियुक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक एम. एल. लाठर भी राज्यपाल से शिष्टाचार भेंट करने पहुंचे थे। राज्यपाल ने लाठर को प्रदेश में शांति एवं प्रभावी कानून व्यवस्था के लिए निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सोशल पुलिसिंग के अंतर्गत कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए मास्क लगाने की अनिवार्यता को सभी स्तरों पर लागू करवाने में भी पुलिस को और बेहतरीन कार्य किये जाने पर जोर दिया।

