अब जाट आरक्षण का मामला:पूर्व मंत्री विश्वेंद्र सिंह बोले- काफी समय से इसकी सिफारिश केंद्र से करने की मांग कर रहे, अब मुख्यमंत्री से मिलूंगा

भरतपुर32 मिनट पहले
गहलोत सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके विश्वेंद्र सिंह। भरतपुर जिले के डीग कुम्हेर से विधायक हैं।
  • जाट समाज को लंबे आंदोलन के बाद 2017 में राज्य सरकार ने आरक्षण दिया, लेकिन केन्द्र में अब तक नहीं दिया

राजस्थान में जाटों को केंद्र की ओबीसी सूची में आरक्षण की मांग अब बुलंद होती जा रही है। जिसको लेकर राजस्थान सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके विश्वेंद्र सिंह का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्रीय सेवाओं में भरतपुर, धौलपुर के जाट समाज को ओबीसी कैटेगरी में शामिल करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से मुलाकात करूंगा।

विश्वेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने जाटों को ओबीसी में शामिल किया था। 1999 में उस समय भरतपुर और धौलपुर के जाटों को वंचित रखा गया। जिसके लिए हमने लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी। दुबारा सर्वे हुआ। जिसके बाद भरतपुर और धौलपुर के जाटों को राज्य में आरक्षण मिला। काफी समय से हम इस आरक्षण की सिफारिश केंद्र से करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। जिसके लिए आज मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से मिल रहा हूं।

विश्वेंद्र सिंह ने कहा की उम्मीद है कि मुझे जवाब मिलेगा। जिससे समाज की चिंता दूर हो जाए। साथ ही बच्चों को इस आरक्षण का लाभ मिल सके।

क्या है मामला
भरतपुर-धौलपुर जाट समाज को 1999 में आरक्षण दिया था। जिसे 2013 में समाप्त कर दिया गया। इसके बाद समाज ने लंबा आंदोलन किया और पुनः 2017 में राज्य सरकार ने आरक्षण दिया, लेकिन केन्द्र में अब तक नहीं दिया गया है।

