गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर सरकार की बढ़ी हार्टबीट:गुर्जरों ने सरकार का वार्ता प्रस्ताव ठुकराया, 1 को लट्ठ के साथ पीलूपुरा-कारबारी शहीद स्थल पहुंचने का किया आव्हान, सरकार ने भरतपुर जिले के सभी कार्मिकों की छुटि्टयां रद्द कीं

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुर्जरों की अड्‌डा गांव में कुछ दिनों पहले हुई महापंचायत में एक नवंबर से राजस्थान में चक्काजाम का निर्णय किया गया था।
  • सरकार ने गुर्जरों का गुस्सा शांत करने को लिए तीन फैसले
  • करौली के जिला अधिकारी कर्नल बैसला से मिले

एमबीसी को बैकलॉग व प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में पूरे पांच प्रतिशत आरक्षण सहित 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर एक नवम्बर से प्रस्तावित गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर सरकार की हार्ट-बीट बढ़ गई है। गुर्जरों ने अब सरकार का वार्ता प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया है और आंदोलन की राह थाम ली है। उधर, भरतपुर जिला कलेक्टर ने अगले आदेश तक जिले के सभी कर्मचारियों-अधिकारियों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी हैं।

गुर्जरों ने सरकार के वार्ता प्रस्ताव का न्यौता ठुकराया
करौली जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने गुरुवार को गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला एवं विजय बैंसला सहित अन्य सदस्यों से मिलकर उन्हें राज्य सराकार द्वारा निर्धारित की गई समझौता वार्ता में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। समिति ने इस आमंत्रण को अस्वीकार कर दिया। हालांकि सरकार ने गुर्जर आरक्षण संबंधी मंत्रीमण्डलीय समिति की बैठक में तीन प्रमुख मांगों पर सकारात्मक फैसला किया है।

ये किए फैसले
1. गुर्जर आन्दोलन के दौरान घायल हुए व्यक्तियों में से कैलाश गुर्जर, मानसिंह गुर्जर एवं बद्री गुर्जर की कुछ वर्षों बाद मृत्यु हो गई थी। इनके परिवार को सामाजिक स्तर पर सहायता जुटाकर युवा एवं खेल मामलात राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना द्वारा 5 लाख रुपए प्रत्येक परिवार को सहायता के रूप में दिए जाएंगे।
2. अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के जिन 12.2 अभ्यर्थियों का परिवीक्षाकाल पूर्ण हो चुका है, उन सभी अभ्यर्थियों को राज्य सरकार द्वारा परिवीक्षावधि पूर्ण होने पर रेगुलर पे स्केल दी जाएगी।

3. राज्य सरकार (कार्मिक विभाग) द्वारा अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षण से संबंधित प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए पूर्व में भारत सरकार को 22 फरवरी 2019 एवं 21 अक्टूबर 2020 को लिखा गया है। इसके लिए पुनः भारत सरकार को उक्त आरक्षण प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा तत्काल लिखा जाएगा।

गुर्जरों की ये हैं प्रमुख मांगें

  • आरक्षण को केन्द्र की 9वीं अनुसूची में शामिल किया जाए।
  • बैकलॉग की भर्तियां निकालनी जाएं। भर्ती में गुर्जरों को 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण दिया जाए।
  • एमबीसी कोटे से भर्ती हुए 1200 कर्मचारियों को नियमित किया जाए।
  • आंदोलन के सभी शहीदों के परिजन को सरकार के वादे के मुताबिक नौकरी, मुआवजा दी जाए।
  • आंदोलन के दौरान दर्ज सभी मुकदमों को वापस लिया जाए।
  • गुर्जर कर रहे नुक्कड़ नाटक

गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्यों ने गुर्जर नेता भूरा भगत के नेतृत्व में तहसील इलाके के एक दर्जन गुर्जर बाहुल्य गांवों का दौरा कर समाज के लोगों से एक नवम्बर को भरतपुर जिले में पीलूपुरा-कारबारी स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचने का आव्हान किया है।

नुक्कड़ सभाओं को संबोधित करते हुए भूरा भगत ने आंदोलन को समाज के अस्तित्व की लड़ाई बताते हुए लोगों से अपने बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए एक नवम्बर को हर हाल में अपने मित्रों व रिश्तेदारों के साथ स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचने को कहा है। गुर्जरों का आरोप है कह सरकार दोहरी नीति अपना कर समाज की आवाज को दबाना चाह रही है।

