पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान:गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए रासुका लगाने की तैयारी में सरकार, सुरक्षाकर्मियों की 30 कंपनियां रहेंगी तैनात

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रमुख कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने शुक्रवार को ऐलान किया कि गुर्जर आंदोलन 1 नवंबर से शुरु होगा। इसके लिए गुर्जर समाज को पीलू का पुरा में पहुंचने का आह्वान भी किया है। साथ ही, प्रदेश में चक्का जाम करने की चेतावनी भी दे डाली।
  • गुर्जर नेता बैंसला ने शुक्रवार को प्रदेशभर में 1 नवंबर से आंदोलन का किया ऐलान
  • 40 सदस्यीय गुर्जर प्रतिनिधिमंडल जयपुर पहुंचा, आज रात होगी सरकार से वार्ता

राजस्थान में आगामी 1 नवंबर को गुर्जर आंदोलन की चेतावनी को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार बड़ा फैसला ले सकती है। माना जा रहा है कि आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए गृह विभाग गुर्जर बाहुल्य जिलों के कलेक्टर की मांग पर रासुका लगा सकती है। फिलहाल गृह विभाग ने जिलों के कलेक्टर्स से बातचीत कर हालात का जायजा लिया है। कलेक्टर्स की मांग पर रासुका लगाने का फैसला लिया जा सकता है।

आपको बता दें कि रासुका के जरिए पुलिस की पकड़ में आए प्रदर्शनकारियों को अधिकतम एक साल जेल में रखा जा सकता है। एक जानकारी यह भी आ रही है कि भरतपुर कलेक्टर ने प्रमुख गृह सचिव को रासुका लगाने के लिए एक पत्र ईमेल के जरिए भेजा भी है।

आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए आरएसी, एसटीएफ व आरएएफ की 30 कंपनियां होंगी

कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए पुलिस व पेरामिलिट्री फोर्स की 30 कंपनियां तैनात की जाएंगी। इनमें 7 कंपनियां बॉर्डर होमगार्ड की होगी, जो कि जैसलमेर, बाड़मेर और गंगानगर से मंगवाई हैं। इसी तरह, केंद्र सरकार से रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स की 2 कंपनियां और सीआरपीएफ की 8 कंपनियां मांगी गई है।

इसके अलावा आरएसी की 8 कंपनियां और एसटीएफ की 4 कंपनियां भी गुर्जर आंदोलन से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में तैनात की जाएगी। भरतपुर रेंज आईजी व एसपी डॉ. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर तथा भरतपुर जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिटेल के निर्देशन में आठ एडिशनल एसपी, आधा दर्जन डिप्टी एसपी व 50 पुलिस इंस्पेक्टरों को भी इलाकों में लगाया जाएगा।

गृह सचिव ले रहे है पल पल की अपडेट, चार जिलों में विभिन्न जगहों पर इंटरनेट बंद

गुर्जर आंदोलन के मद्देनजर गृह विभाग और जिला प्रशासन भी अपनी तैयारी पुख्ता कर रही है, ताकि किसी भी स्थिति से निपटा जा सके। गृह सचिव भरतपुर, करौली, दौसा, जयपुर, सवाईमाधोपुर व गुर्जर बाहुल्य जिलों के कलेक्टर और पुलिस अधीक्षक से पल-पल की अपडेट ले रहे हैं। उन्हें अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश दिए है। वहीं, भरतपुर, दौसा, करौली जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गई। इसके अलावा जयपुर जिले की पांच तहसीलों में भी संभागीय आयुक्त ने शुक्रवार को एक आदेश जारी कर इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया।

एक नवंबर को आंदोलन का ऐलान, चक्का भी जाम करेंगे गुर्जर

गुर्जरों को आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान में एक नवंबर से फिर से गुर्जर आंदोलन प्रस्तावित हो गया। गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रमुख कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने शुक्रवार को आह्वान किया कि एक नवंबर को गुर्जर समाज के लोग पीलूकापुरा में पहुंचें। साथ ही, बैंसला ने गहलोत सरकार को 1 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन कर चक्का जाम करने की चेतावनी भी दे डाली थी। इसके बाद सरकार व प्रशासन एक्टिव हो गया।

इसी बीच, शुक्रवार देर शाम को टर्निंग प्वाइंट आया। जबकि गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति में शामिल 40 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल शुक्रवार रात को सरकार से वार्ता के लिए तैयार हो गया। यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल बयाना के एसडीएम के साथ जयपुर पहुंचा। देर रात तक सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ निर्णायक वार्ता चलेगी। इसके बाद ही साफ हो सकेगा कि गुर्जर आंदोलन होगा या नहीं। सरकार की पूरी कोशिश रहेगी कि गुर्जरों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को मना लिया जाए। हालांकि, किरोड़ी बैंसला ने साफ कर दिया है कि हम न्यौते से नहीं नियुक्तियों से मानेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें