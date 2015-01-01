पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म होते ही बैंसला कोरोना पॉजिटिव:एसएमएम अस्पताल में भर्ती कर्नल बैंसला, एक दिन पहले ही मुख्यमंत्री से मिले

जयपुर/हिंडौन39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
11 नवंबर की रात मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत से मिले थे बैंसला।
  • आंदोलन के दौरान बैंसला से वार्ता करने मंत्री अशोक चांदना, आईएएस नीरज के पवन, हिंडौन कलेक्टर समेत कई अधिकारी पहुंचे

गुर्जर आंदोलन समाप्त होने के एक दिन बाद ही कर्नल बैंसला कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उनके फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन बताया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण वे एसएमएस अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। गौरतलब है कि गुर्जर समाज के लोग बैकलॉग की भर्तियों आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर करीब 11 दिन ट्रैक पर बैठे थे। इस दौरान कर्नल बैंसला कई बार समाज के लोगों के बीच पहुंचे।

इससे पहल कर्नल बैंसला बुधवार रात मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से भी मिलने पहुंचे थे। जिसके बाद ही गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म होने की जानकारी साझा की गई। समाज और सरकार के बीच कुल 6 बिंदुओं पर सहमति बनने के बाद आंदोलन खत्म किया गया था।

काफी समय से बैंसला की तबियत खराब चल रही

गौरतलब है कि बैंसला की तबियत काफी समय से खराब चल रही है। जिसके कारण वे आंदोलन के समय भी ज्यादातर समय अपने हिंडौन स्थित निवास पर ही रहे। ट्रैक पर उनके बेटे विजय बैंसला ने कमान संभाली। इस बीच बैंसला से वार्ता करने मंत्री अशोक चांदना, आईएएस नीरज के पवन, हिंडौन कलेक्टर समेत कई अधिकारी पहुंचे थे।

आंदोलन के दौरान पंच पटेलों से वार्ता करने पहुंचे थे बैंसला।
आंदोलन के दौरान पंच पटेलों से वार्ता करने पहुंचे थे बैंसला।

बैंसला खुद आंदोलन के दौरान लगातार गुर्जर समाज के लोगों से मिल रहे थे। उन्होंने इस दौरान सिकंदरा के सुरौंठ में पंच पटेलों के साथ बैठक भी की थी।

