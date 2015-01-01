पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ashok Gehlot | Rajasthan Jaipur Coronavirus Outbreak Update; CM Ashok Gehlot Appeal To State People

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत की अपील:कोरोना का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा, शादी की खरीदारी और कार्यक्रमों में जाते वक्त सभी सावधानियां गंभीरता से लें

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर लोगों से अपील की।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सोमवार को प्रदेश की जनता के कोरोना के प्रति सावधान रहने की अपील की। साथ ही उन्होंने लोगों से शादी की खरीदारी और कार्यक्रमों में जाते वक्त कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के लिए भी किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लोगों से ये अपील की। उन्होंने लिखा कि शादी का मौसम शुरू होने वाला है, अब और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है कि लोग बाजारों में जाने और कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने के दौरान स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी सावधानियों को गंभीरता से लें। जान बचाना हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

गहलोत ने लिखा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में लिए गए फैसले कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार के नियंत्रित के लिए लिए गए हैं। कोरोना का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा है और सावधानी बरतने में कोई भी कमी खतरनाक हो सकती है। हमारी अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए, मास्क पहनना और सामाजिक दूरी का निरीक्षण करना महत्वपूर्ण है। जैसा कि शादी का मौसम शुरू होने वाला है, अब और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है कि लोग बाजारों में जाने और कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने के दौरान स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी सावधानियों को गंभीरता से लें। जान बचाना हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के ट्वीट

