पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan Medical Minister Raghu Sharma Came In Grip, Chief Minister Tweeted And Wished To Be Healthy Soon

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:राजस्थान के चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर जल्द स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना की

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर चिकित्सा मंत्री के जल्द स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना की है।
  • कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद हेल्थ मिनिस्टर को जयपुर के RUHS अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है

राजस्थान में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। त्योहार और चुनावी सीजन में बढ़ती लापरवाही के नतीजे अब सामने आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को प्रदेश के चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, शर्मा पिछले कुछ दिनों से अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र केकड़ी में जिला परिषद चुनाव व अन्य कार्यों में व्यस्त थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुछ स्थानों पर चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आयोजित जनसभाओं में भी शामिल हुए थे। शर्मा के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर उनके जल्द स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना की है।

​​​​RUHS अस्पताल में भर्ती​​​

कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद हेल्थ मिनिस्टर को जयपुर के राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंस (RUHS) अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉक्टर अजीत सिंह ने बताया कि चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। मंत्रीजी को हल्का सा बुखार है। उन्हें कोरोना से संबंधित अन्य लक्षण जैसे सांस में तकलीफ, स्वाद का बिगड़ना नहीं है। उन्हें ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें कोटेज वार्ड में भर्ती कर उपचार किया जा रहा है।

रविवार को आए थे सबसे अधिक केस
प्रदेश में कोरोना के केसों की बात करें तो रविवार को सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड 3260 नए केस मिले, जबकि 17 मौतें हुईं। जयपुर में भी पहली बार 603 नए संक्रमित मिले। चिंताजनक यह है कि अब प्रदेश में संक्रमण की रफ्तार 9 फीसदी के करीब पहुंच गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें