निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी:20 जिलों के 90 निकायों में चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू, चुनाव आयुक्त ने गृह और पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की

राजस्थान37 मिनट पहले
सचिवालय स्थित आयुक्त के कक्ष में हुई बैठक में अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून एवं व्यवस्था) सौरभ श्रीवास्तव, गृह विभाग से विशिष्ठ शासन सचिव श्री वी.सरवन कुमार सहित कई अधिकारीगण उपस्थित रहे।
  • आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने कानून व्यवस्था से जुड़ी तैयारियों के लिए अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने प्रदेश के शेष बचे 20 जिलों के 90 निकायों में चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को चुनाव आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने कानून व्यवस्था से जुड़ी तैयारियों के लिए गृह और पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

सचिवालय स्थित आयुक्त के कक्ष में हुई बैठक में अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून एवं व्यवस्था) सौरभ श्रीवास्तव, गृह विभाग से विशिष्ठ शासन सचिव श्री वी.सरवन कुमार सहित कई अधिकारीगण उपस्थित रहे। इस दौरान निकाय आम चुनाव के दौरान कानून एवं व्यवस्था की स्थिति, आमचुनाव के लिए पुलिस बल की उपलब्धता, पुलिस बलों को नियोजित करने के लिए कार्य योजना, नगर पालिका के संदर्भ में गत चार सालों में से तीन साल से अधिक ठहराव या गृह जिले में पदस्थापित पुलिस अधिकारियों के स्थांनातरण सहित कई विषयों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई।

आयुक्त मेहरा ने कहा कि आयोग ने कोरोना काल में कोविड से जुड़े सभी दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना के साथ पंचायत, नगर निगम, जिला परिषद-पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव स्वतंत्र-निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सम्पन्न करवाए हैं। आयोग इसी पंरपरा को आगे भी बदस्तूर जारी रखने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन प्रदेश में होने वाले नगर निकाय चुनाव के लिए ऎसा सकारात्मक और निर्भीक माहौल बनाए कि प्रत्येक नागरिक निर्भय होकर मतदान कर सके।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून एवं व्यवस्था) श्रीवास्तव ने आयोग को आश्वस्त करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस कानून एवं व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए पूरी तरह मुस्तैद और तैयार है।

गौरतलब है कि 12 जिलों की 50 नगर निकायों में 11 दिसंबर को मतदान करवाया जा चुका है, जबकि बाड़मेर जिले के निकायों के चुनाव नवंबर-2019 में करवाए जा चुके हैं। आयोग अब शेष बचे 20 जिलों में निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुटा है।

