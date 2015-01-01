पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:रेलवे अब नहीं करेगा कर्मचारियों से नाइट ड्यूटी अलाउंस की रिकवरी, स्टेशन मास्टर और रनिंग स्टाफ सहित राजस्थान के 5 हजार कर्मचारियों को फायदा

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
जयपुर स्थित उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे मुख्यालय।
  • जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर और अजमेर मंडल के कर्मचारी होंगे लाभान्वित

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। अगर आप रेलवे कर्मचारी हैं, तो ये खबर आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि रेलवे बोर्ड अब रेल कर्मचारियों से रात्रि ड्यूटी भत्ते (एनडीए) की रिकवरी नहीं करेगा। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार देर शाम रेलवे बोर्ड के संयुक्त निदेशक एनपी सिंह सभी जोनल रेलवेज को निर्देश भी जारी कर दिए हैं।

नॉर्थ वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलॉइज यूनियन के मंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश चतुर्वेदी और मुख्यालय सचिव विनीत मान ने बताया कि डीओपीटी ने पूर्व में उन रेलवे कर्मचारियों के रात्रिकालीन ड्यूटी भत्ते को बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए थे जिनकी बेसिक-पे 43600 रुपए से अधिक है। साथ ही इससे अधिक बेसिक-पे वाले कर्मचारियों, जिन्हें पूर्व में अलाउंस दिया जा चुका है उनसे इसकी रिकवरी किए जाने के भी आदेश जारी किए थे।

चूंकि इससे बड़ी संख्या में रेलकर्मी प्रभावित हो रहे थे। इसलिए ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन के महामंत्री शिवगोपाल मिश्रा और सहायक महामंत्री मुकेश माथुर ने इस संबंध में रेलवे बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वीके यादव के समक्ष इसका पुरजोर विरोध किया। जिसके बाद शुक्रवार को रेलवे बोर्ड ने रिकवरी किए जाने के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी।

5 हजार कर्मचारी होंगे लाभान्वित
इस आदेश के जारी होने से उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे (प्रदेश का 90 फीसदी हिस्सा) के जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर और अजमेर मंडल के 5 हजार से भी अधिक कर्मचारी लाभान्वित होंगे। इनमें 100 फीसदी स्टेशन मास्टर, 80 फीसदी रनिंग स्टाफ, 70 फीसदी टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ, 40 फीसदी बुकिंग स्टाफ और करीब 25 फीसदी टेक्निकल स्टाफ शामिल है।

