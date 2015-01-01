पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला पंचायत चुनाव:नागौर और झुंझुनू समेत 21 जिलों में वोटिंग जारी, 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान

हनुमानगढ़ जिले के भादरा और नोहर तहसील में मतदान के लिए पहुंचे लोग।

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के पहले चरण के सोमवार सुबह 7.30 से मतदान शुरू हुआ। पहले चरण में 10131 मतदान केंद्रों पर 72,38,066 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। इसमें 37,47,347 पुरुष, 34, 90, 696 महिला और 23 अन्य मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। सभी चरणों के मतदान सम्पन्न होने के बाद 8 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी।

पहले चरण में 21 जिलों के 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और उनसे संबंधित जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान करवाया जा रहा है। मतदान के दौरान नागौर जिले के जायल विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दिक्कत के बाद 3 मशीनें बदली गईं। सर्दी बढ़ने के कारण सुबह ज्यादातर मतदान केंद्रों पर भीड़ नजर नहीं आई। जिसके कारण मतदान धीमा रहा। सभी जगह मतदान केंद्रों पर पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात किया गया है।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ हो रहा मतदान।
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ हो रहा मतदान।

इन 21 जिलों में हो रहा चुनाव

चुनाव आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बाड़मेर, भीलवाड़ा, बीकानेर, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड़, झुंझूनूं, नागौर, पाली, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक, और उदयपुर जिले की 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और उनसे संबंधित जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान करवाया जा रहा।

थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही दी जा रही एंट्री।
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही दी जा रही एंट्री।

25 हजार ईवीएम मशीनों से डालें जा रहे वोट

प्रथम चरण में लगभग 25 हजार ईवीएम मशीनों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा, जबकि 50 हजार से ज्यादा कार्मिक चुनाव सम्पन्न करवाएंगे। पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखें और मतदान दिवस पर भी उम्मीदवारों द्वारा लगाई जाने वाले बूथ पर भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की कड़ाई से पालना की जाए।

फोटोज- विशु वॉट्स

