जयपुर:राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती: अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा शुरु होने से 2 घंटे पहले उपस्थित होने के निर्देश, मास्क लगाना होगा अनिवार्य

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस मुख्यालय के पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग की तरफ से 6 से 8 नवंबर तक आयोजित कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए बुधवार को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए।
  • 6, 7 और 8 नवंबर को प्रदेश के 581 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित होगी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा
  • 17 लाख 60 हजार अभ्यर्थी देंगे परीक्षा, आधा घंटे पहले परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश पर रोक लगेगी

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन 6, 7 और 8 नवंबर को प्रदेश के 581 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर होगा। करीब 17 लाख 60 हजार अभ्यर्थी इस परीक्षा में बैठेंगे। बुधवार को पुलिस मुख्यालय ने निर्देश जारी करते हुए बताया कि इस भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से 2 घंटे पूर्व परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा। परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से आधे घंटे पूर्व परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश रोक दिया जाएगा।

पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक गोविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षार्थी को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। अभ्यर्थियों को अपने एडमिट कार्ड के साथ ही कोविड-19 संबंधी शपथ पत्र भी अनिवार्य रूप से साथ लाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। एडमिट कार्ड पर पुलिस विभाग की प्रति में दिए गए स्थान पर अभ्यर्थी को अपना नवीनतम 3 सेंमी * 4 सेंटीमीटर आकार का रंगीन फोटो चिपका कर लाना होगा।

यह भी जारी किए गए है निर्देश: फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र भी आवश्यक

एडीजी गुप्ता ने बताया कि मूल प्रवेश पत्र एवं चुनाव आयोग द्वारा मान्य फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र जैसे पैनकार्ड, पासपोर्ट, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वोटर आईडी कार्ड, बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त पासबुक अथवा राज्य या केंद्र सरकार की सेवा का परिचय पत्र में से कोई भी एक पहचान पत्र के आधार पर पूर्ण तलाशी के उपरांत ही परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश किया जाएगा । ओएमआर पर उत्तर गोला करने के लिए नीली अथवा काली स्याही के 2 पारदर्शी पेन अभ्यर्थी को स्वयं लाने होंगे ।

पुरुष या महिला अभ्यर्थी आधी आस्तीन के कपड़े पहनकर आएंगे

परीक्षा में पुरुष या महिला अभ्यर्थी आधी आस्तीन का टीशर्ट या शर्ट, सूट या साड़ी आधी आस्तीन का कुर्ता या ब्लाउज, हवाई चप्पल या स्लीपर एवं बालों में साधारण रबर बैंड लगाकर ही प्रवेश कर सकते हैं। लिखित परीक्षा के दिन सभी अभ्यर्थियों के दोनों हाथों के अंगूठे का उपयोग उपस्थिति एवं पहचान के लिए बायोमैट्रिक थंब इंप्रेशन आदि में किया जाएगा अतः सभी अभ्यर्थियों को अपने दोनों हाथों के अंगूठे स्वच्छ रखने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण की अनुमति नहीं

अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र पर मोबाइल, केलकुलेटर, ब्लूटूथ या अन्य कोई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण, घड़ी, चेन, अंगूठी, कानों के टॉप्स, लॉकेट, जेवरात, पर्स, हैंडबैग, डायरी , वेशभूषा में बड़ा बटन, ब्रोच, बैज या फूल इत्यादि लाना व पहनने की मनाही रहेगी। परीक्षा केंद्र पर किसी भी प्रकार का सामान लाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। साथ ही, मास्क में किसी भी प्रकार की संदेहास्पद वस्तु जैसे मेटल, तार इत्यादि भी नहीं हो सकते। नीली या काली स्याही के पारदर्शी दो बाल पेन के अतिरिक्त अन्य किसी प्रकार का पेन, पेंसिल,पट्टी बॉक्स आदि लाने की अनुमति भी नहीं है ।

पर्यवेक्षक भी उपयोग में नहीं ले सकेंगे मोबाइल फोन

परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अभ्यर्थियों के साथ ही पर्यवेक्षक भी मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते। एक परीक्षा केंद्र के समग्र प्रभारी के पास ही एकमात्र मोबाइल रहेगा। अन्य किसी को भी मोबाइल के उपयोग की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

