राजस्थान:दौसा में बिजली गिरने से दो गायों की मौत, बुधवार को बांसवाड़ा, झालावाड़, कोटा जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी बारिश का यलो अलर्ट; पूर्वी राजस्थान में 2 दिन बारिश के आसार

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर। बारिश का दौर थमने से गर्मी बढ़ गई है। दोपहर में गर्मी से बचने के लिए सूरसागर के पानी में नहाते बच्चे। फोटो: परिमल हर्ष
  • न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान भी बढ़ा
  • जयपुर में सोमवार रात तापमान डेढ़ डिग्री बढ़कर 27.6 पर पहुंचा

राजस्थान के दौसा जिले में मंगलवार सुबह बिजली गिरने से दो गायों की मौत हो गई। एक दो स्थानों पर बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। राज्य में भले ही बारिश के आसार बन रहे हैं, लेकिन दिन और रात का तापमान बढ़ रहा है। पिछले कई दिनों से बारिश का दौरान थमा हुआ होने से गर्मी बढ़ गई है। सोमवार रात जयपुर में तापमान डेढ़ डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 27.6 डिग्री रहा। सबसे अधिक तापमान फलौदी में 28.8 डिग्री रहा। बाड़मेर में 28.7 तो बीकानेर में 26.8 डिग्री रहा। वहीं सोमवार को चूरू सहित पांच शहरों का अधिकतम तापमान 40 डिग्री से अधिक रहा था।

बिजली गिरने से दो गायों की मौत
दौसा जिले में ग्राम पंचायत रलावता के ग्राम रामपुरा कलां में बिजली गिरने से दो गायों की मौत हो गई। बिजली गिरने से विजय सिंह पुत्र श्रीनारायण गुर्जर की होलिस्टन एवं रेशम देवी पत्नी सुमेर सिंह गुर्जर के बाड़े में बंधी देसी गाय मर गई। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पटवारी व सेक्रेटरी पहुंचे तथा मौका मुआयना किया।

मंगलवार को यहां बादल गरजने और बिजली गिरने के आसार
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को अलवर, बारां, बांसवाड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़, भीलवाड़ा, भरतपुर, दौसा, जयपुर, धौलपुर, करौली, कोटा, राजसमंद, सवाई माधोपुर, जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर बादल गरजने के साथ बिजली गिरने का यलो अलर्ट है।

बुधवार को यहां भारी बारिश का यलो अलर्ट
वहीं बुधवार को बांसवाड़ा, झालावाड़, कोटा जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी बारिश का यलो अलर्ट है। साथ ही अलवर, बारां, बांसवाड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़, भीलवाड़ा, भरतपुर, दौसा, जयपुर, धौलपुर, करौली, कोटा, राजसमंद, सवाईमाधोपुर, जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर बिजली गिरने और बादल गरजने के आसार हैं। वहीं पश्चिमी राजस्थान में कहीं भी बारिश का अलर्ट नहीं है।

इसलिए बारिश के आसार
मानसून की ट्रफ लाइन बीकानेर, भीलवाड़ा, सागर से होकर निकल रही है। साथ ही बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना है। उत्तर-पश्चिमी राजस्थान और पंजाब के ऊपर एक चक्रवाती परिसंचरण बना है। इसके असर से राज्य में बादल गरजने और कहीं कहीं भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।

