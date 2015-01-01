पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों का कत्ल:शराब के नशे में सगे बड़े भाई ने डंडे से पीटकर की छोटे भाई की हत्या, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

श्रीगंगानगर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रावलामंडी के 7 केएनडी गांव में ग्रामीणों से जानकारी लेती पुलिस।
  • घटना रावलामंडी के 7 केएनडी गांव की , जहां देर रात दोनों भाई बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे

जिले के रावलामंडी में देर रात रिश्तों को शर्मसार करने वाला एक मामला सामने आया है। जिसमें सगे भाई द्वारा अपने भाई की डंडे से मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद मृतक के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। जिसका बुधवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी है।

जानकारी अनुसार, घटना रावलामंडी के 7 केएनडी गांव की है। जहां देर रात दोनों भाई सोहन सिंह और अमर सिंह शराब पी रहा था। इस दौरान कहासुनी के बीच अमर सिंह ने छोटे भाई सोहन सिंह पर नशे में डंडे से सिर पर वार कर दिया। जिससे छोटे भाई सोहन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। इस दौरान भाई मौके से फरार हो गया।

आरोपी को पकड़ा

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस ने आरोपी भाई की तलाश शुरू की। जिसे कुछ घंटों बाद ही राउंडअप कर लिया गया। पूरे मामले की जांच एसएचओ सुरेंद्र पचार कर रहे हैं। जिसमें आरोपी भाई से घटना के बारे में जानकारी ली जा रही है।

नशे के आदी थे दोनों भाई

गांववालों ने बताया कि दोनों भाई अलग-अलग रहते हैं। जिसमें अक्सर झगड़ा होता रहता था। दोनों को ही नशे की गंदी आदत थी। देर रात दोनों में किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ। जिसमें अमर ने सोहन की हत्या कर दी।

