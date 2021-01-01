पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुष्कर्म-हत्या का आरोपी फंदे पर लटका:7 दिन पहले जेल भेजा गया था, बाथरूम में मिला शव; नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म कर की थी हत्या

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दौसा जेल में बंद था मदनलाल। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
दौसा जेल में बंद था मदनलाल। फाइल फोटो
  • 27 जनवरी को कोर्ट ने आरोपी को ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में दौसा जेल भेज दिया था
  • पड़ोस में रहने वाली नाबालिग का दूसरे लड़के से अफेयर होने के शक में 23 जनवरी को की थी हत्या

दौसा जिला जेल में बुधवार को एक बंदी ने बाथरूम में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वह कुछ दिन पहले ही नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म और उसकी हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुआ था। बंदी को फांसी से लटका देखकर पुलिस उसे तुरंत अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि बंदी मदनलाल पुत्र किशनलाल सुबह नहाने के लिए जेल के बाथरूम में घुसा था। उसने रोशनदान से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जब वह काफी देर तक बाहर नहीं निकला तो साथी कैदी ने अंदर झांककर देखा। वहां मदनलाल फंदे पर लटका हुआ था। कैदियों ने तुरंत घटना की सूचना जेल प्रशासन को दी। इसके बाद कैदियों की मदद से बाथरूम को खोल कर मदनलाल का शव बाहर निकाला गया। एएसपी अनिल सिंह चौहान, एडीएम लोकेश मीणा सहित पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे।

दूसरे युवक से अफेयर के शक में कर दी थी नाबालिग की हत्या
मदनलाल नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म और उसकी हत्या के मामले में जेल में बंद था। मामला सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र की पुन्या की ढाणी का था। पुलिस ने बताया था कि मदनलाल ने पड़ोस में रहने वाली नाबालिग को 2 साल से फंसा रखा था। नाबालिग आरोपी से प्रेम नहीं करती थी। किसी दूसरे लड़के से अफेयर होने के शक में आरोपी ने 23 जनवरी को शाम 7 बजे नाबालिग से ज्यादती कर उसकी हत्या कर दी थी।

27 जनवरी को ज्यूडीशियल कस्टडी में भेजा गया
पूरे मामले में पुलिस ने 22 घंटे में खुलासा करते हुए मदनलाल को 24 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। उसे 3 दिन की पुलिस कस्टडी के बाद 27 जनवरी को ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में भेज दिया गया था। इसके बाद से आरोपी दौसा जेल में बंद था।

(रिपोर्ट- राजेंद्र जैमन, दौसा और अतुल शर्मा, सिकंदरा)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser