  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ride Is Locked For 8 Months, Elephant Costs 1 Day For 2500 Rupees, Jewelry Has To Be Pledged To Feed

देश के इकलौते हाथी गांव से रिपोर्ट:8 महीने से लॉक है सवारी, हाथी का पेट भरने के लिए गिरवी रखना पड़े जेवर-मकान

जयपुर37 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
बड़ा सवाल: सरकार ने 2 जून से पर्यटन स्थल खोले, सात माह से बंद हाथी सवारी पर लगा लॉक कब खुलेगा।
  • हाथी गांव में पिछले 5 महीने में 4 हाथियों की मौत, एक महावत ने भी तंगी में सुसाइड किया
  • आमेर में दिल्ली हाईवे पर कुंडा के नजदीक टूरिज्म को बढ़ावे के लिए बसाया गया था हाथी गांव

कोरोना के दौर में जयपुर के पास बसा देश का इकलौता हाथी गांव अब भी अनलॉक नहीं हो सका है। जयपुर में टूरिस्टों के बाकी ठिकाने चालू हो गए हैं, लेकिन हाथी की सवारी आठ महीने से बंद है। हाथी के खाने-पीने का एक दिन का खर्च करीब 2500 रुपए आता है, लेकिन कमाई फिलहाल जीरो है।

मालिक इन हाथियों का पेट पालने के लिए अब तक पुश्तैनी जेवर, मकान गिरवी रखकर लाखों रुपए का कर्ज ले चुके हैं। लेकिन, अब यह मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। राज्य सरकार और पर्यटन विभाग हाथी गांव के इन बाशिंदों की कोई मदद नहीं कर रहा है।

दैनिक भास्कर टीम हाथी गांव पहुंची तो इस पेशे से जुड़े परिवारों का दर्द फूट पड़ा। उनका कहना है कि आठ महीने से हाथियों को पालना मुश्किल होने से महावतों के परिवार अपने गांव लौटने लगे हैं। वे अन्य कामों में मजदूरी करने को विवश हो गए हैं ताकि परिवार को पाल सकें।

जयपुर के पास बसा देश का इकलौता हाथी गांव अब भी अनलॉक नहीं हो सका है।
जयपुर के पास बसा देश का इकलौता हाथी गांव अब भी अनलॉक नहीं हो सका है।

5 माह में 4 हाथियों की मौत, एक महावत ने की खुदकुशी
कोरोना काल में पिछले पांच महीने हाथी और महावतों पर कहर बनकर टूटे हैं। इस दौरान चार हाथियों की मौत हो गई। 4 सितंबर को ही गांव में 99 नम्बर की एक हथिनी रानी ने दम तोड़ दिया था। उसे करीब 10 साल पहले असम से जयपुर के हाथी गांव लाया गया था।

22 सितंबर की रात को हाथी गांव में 34 नंबर हथिनी चंचल के महावत राजपाल ने फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। वह सुबह अपने कमरे में फंदे से झूलता हुआ मिला। करीब 30 साल के मृतक महावत राजपाल बिहार में चंपारण जिले का रहने वाला था। साथी महावतों के मुताबिक, राजपाल लंबे अरसे से आमेर में महावत था जिसे लॉकडाउन में आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया। अवसाद में आकर उसने फंदा लगा लिया।

चार हाथियों की मौत और एक महावत की आत्महत्या ने इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को निराश किया है।
चार हाथियों की मौत और एक महावत की आत्महत्या ने इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को निराश किया है।

20 परिवार रोजगार तलाशने लौटे गांव
इस घटना के बाद करीब 20 महावतों के परिवार यहां से पलायन कर अपने गांव में रोजी-रोटी की तलाश में चले गए है। जो यहां बचे है, उनके राशन की व्यवस्था हाथी मालिक करते हैं। चार हाथियों की मौत और एक महावत की आत्महत्या ने इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को झकझोर कर रख दिया है।

एक हाथी पर रोज 2500 खर्च, जैसे-तैसे करते हैं जुगाड़
हाथी गांव विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष बल्लू खान ने बताया कि एक हाथी पालने में रोजाना करीब ढाई से तीन हजार रुपए का खर्च आता है। इसमें वह करीब 250 किलो गन्ना, 40 किलो सूखी ज्वार, 15 किलो रंजका चारा शामिल है। आमेर महल में हाथी सवारी और शादियों, त्यौहार पर मेले शोभा यात्रा के आयोजन में ही हाथी की सवारी से उनकी आमदनी होती थी।

लेकिन, हमारी सभी आजीविका बंद हो गई। परिवार और हाथी का पेट भरना मुश्किल हो गया। लेकिन किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। ऐसे भी मौके आए जब खुद भूखे रहे लेकिन हाथियों को पेट भरा। इसके पीछे वजह है कि हाथी इनके लिए जानवर नहीं, परिवार का हिस्सा है।

बल्लू के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन की शुरुआत में हाथी कल्याण समिति द्वारा 600 रुपए रोजाना के हिसाब से प्रत्येक महावत को खर्चा दिया जा रहा है। लेकिन, शुरुआत के दो तीन महीने बाद यह भी बंद हो गया।

गहने व मकान गिरवी रखकर लाखों रुपए का कर्जा लिया
एक हाथी मालिक ने बताया मोटे ब्याज पर लाखों रुपए उधार ले लिया है ताकि उनके हाथियों को पाला जा सके। उनकी देखरेख करने वाले महावतों को राशन पहुंचा सकें, उनको वेतन दे सकें। साथ ही, अपने परिवार भी चला लें। उम्मीद थी कि हाथी सवारी शुरु होते ही यह कर्ज चुका देंगे। लेकिन ब्याज तक नहीं चुकाया जा सका।

प्रभावित परिवारों ने कई बार आमेर महल अधीक्षक को पत्र लिखकर हाथी सवारी शुरू करने की मांग रखी। यह भी कहा कि पर्यटन सीजन शुरू हो गया है। पर्यटन स्थल भी खुल चुके हैं, लेकिन हाथी सवारी पर लगा लॉक कब खुलेगा, इसका जवाब कोई नहीं दे रहा है।

हाथियों का चलना-फिरना लंबे समय तक बंद रहा तो वे बीमार होकर मर सकते हैं।
हाथियों का चलना-फिरना लंबे समय तक बंद रहा तो वे बीमार होकर मर सकते हैं।

पशु चिकित्सक ने कहा- हाथियों का चलना-फिरना बंद होने से पाचन क्रिया बिगड़ रही है
पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. नीरज शुक्ला ने कहा कोरोना के चलते आमेर महल में हाथियों का चलना-फिरना रुक गया है। हाथियों के नहीं चल पाने से पाचन क्रिया भी सही तरीके से नहीं हो रही है। स्वस्थ्य रहने के लिए हाथी को रोजाना करीब 20 से 30 किलोमीटर चलना जरूरी है।

उन्होंने संभावना जताई कि हाथियों का चलना-फिरना और लंबे वक्त तक बंद रहा तो अन्य हाथी भी किसी ना किसी बीमारी से पीड़ित होकर मर सकते है। हाथी मालिक आसिफ खान ने बताया सुबह-सुबह हम लोग हाथियों को सैर कराने लेकर जाते हैं ताकि उनकी एक्सरसाइज होती रहे।

यहां हाथियों के रहने के लिए 63 शेड होम बने हुए हैं।
यहां हाथियों के रहने के लिए 63 शेड होम बने हुए हैं।

देश का ऐसा पहला गांव: जिसमें 100 हाथी, 63 हाथियों के लिए बने हैं बाड़े
हाथी गांव कल्याण समिति से जुड़े आसिफ खान बताते हैं कि यहां हाथियों के रहने के लिए 63 शेड होम बने हुए हैं। करीब 20 फीट से ऊंचे और चौड़े हैं। एक ब्लॉक में तीन हाथियों के लिए शेड होते हैं। इसके पास इनके महावतों और परिवार के ठहरने के लिए कमरे बने हैं। बच्चों के खेलने के लिए लॉन है।

हाथियों के नहाने के लिए तीन बड़े तालाब हैं। देश का पहला और एकमात्र हाथी गांव है, जिसे 2010 में जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे पर 120 बीघा में बसाया गया था। यहां लगभग 100 हाथी है। देश विदेश के सैलानी यहां हाथियों और उनके महावतों की रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी को करीब से देखने आते रहे हैं।

