आंदोलन की चेतावनी:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की शिलान्यास पट्टिका तोड़ने से सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

गोवर्धन15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोवर्धन। गोवर्धन परिक्रमा मार्ग में लगी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की शिलान्यास पट्टिका तोड़ दी है। इससे सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष है।
  • 2015 में अखिलेश यादव ने गिरिराज परिक्रमा मार्ग में किया था शिलान्यास

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव द्वारा गोवर्धन गिरिराज परिक्रमा में लगाए गए पारिजात वृक्षों की शिलान्यास पट्टिका बीती रात शरारती तत्वों ने तोड़ दी। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को गोवर्धन थाने में तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। पारिजात परियोजना के अंतर्गत लगी शिला पट्टिका तोड़ने की जानकारी मिलने पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्रोश है।

बताया गया कि बीती रात्रि को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की शिला पट्टिका को अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने तोड़ दिया। जानकारी होने पर प्रदीप चौधरी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ घटनास्थल पर होते हुए गोवर्धन थाने पहुंच गए। प्रदीप ने अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ शिला पट्टिका तोड़ने के आरोप में गोवर्धन थाने में तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

सपा कार्यकर्ता अज्ञात के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाते हुए।
सपा कार्यकर्ता अज्ञात के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाते हुए।

2015 में अखिलेश ने किया था शिलान्यास
विदित रहे कि 11 मार्च 2015 को सपा शासन में मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए अखिलेश यादव ने वटवृक्ष परियोजना के अंतर्गत परिजात वृक्ष योजना का शिलान्यास जतीपुरा परिक्रमा मार्ग में किया था। जिस शिलान्यास कार्य की शिला पट्टिका परिक्रमा मार्ग किनारे लगाई गई थी।

जिला सचिव कृष्ण मुरारी ने बताया शिला पट्टिका तोड़ने से अखिलेश यादव के समर्थकों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं। शिला पट्टिका को पुनः नहीं लगाया गया तो पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आंदोलन किया जाएगा। थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सपा अज्ञात शरारती तत्वों के विरूद्ध रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस मौके पर सपा नेता मुरारी लाल शर्मा, दारा जाट, केहरि सिंह, सचिन सिंह, आकाश आदि उपस्थित थे।

