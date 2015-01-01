पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • School Operator Used To Charge Huge Amount In Lieu Of Helping In Cheating, Arrested Along With Two Candidates

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:नकल में मदद करने की एवज में मोटी रकम वसूलता था स्कूल संचालक, दो अभ्यर्थियों सहित गिरफ्तार

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के दौरान नकल के मामले में गिरफ्तार विजय मीणा और राजेश राजोरिया। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने एक स्कूल संचालक बजरंग सिंह को भी पकड़ा है।
  • जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में गोविंदगढ़ थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई, तीन आरोपियों को पकड़ा
  • एग्जाम सेंटर में कमरे में अभ्यर्थी को नकल के लिए अपना स्टाफ लगाता था संचालक

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल करने वाले दो युवकों और नकल करवाने में लिप्त एक स्कूल संचालक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यह कार्रवाई जयपुर जिले में गोविंदगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने की। जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजेश कुमार राजोरिया (31) निवासी तत्पीलया, रींगस जिला सीकर है। उसे ब्राइट मून पीजी कॉलेज को चैकिंग करने पर पुलिस ने नकल करते पकड़ा। इसके अलावा बधाला इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की चैकिंग के दौरान आरोपी विजय मीणा (27) निवासी गांव रोल्याणा थाना नैंछवा, जिला सीकर को पकड़ा।

एसपी शंकरदत्त शर्मा के मुताबिक तीन दिन चली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के दौरान एडिशनल एसपी भरतलाल मीणा को 9 परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए नोडल ऑफिसर और गोविंदगढ़ सीओ संदीप सारस्वत को सह नोडल ऑफिसर बनाया गया था। इनके नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीमें परीक्षा केंद्रों की चैकिंग कर रही थी। इनमें सबसे अहम टास्क था नकल रोकने का। इसी कड़ी में लगातार राउंड लेते हुए दोनों टीमों ने इन आरोपियों को पकड़ा।

स्कूल संचालक मोटी रकम वसूलकर अभ्यर्थियों को करवाता था नकल

गोविंदगढ़ सीओ संदीप सारस्वत ने बताया कि नकल करते गिरफ्तार आरोपी विजय मीणा ने पूछताछ में बताया कि इंटरनेशनल स्कूल का मालिक बीएस बधाला अपने स्तर पर अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा में पास करवाने के लिए उनके परिजनों से संपर्क करता है। वह अपने परिचितों के मार्फत अभ्यर्थियों या उनके परिजनों से नकल करवाने का आश्वासन देकर सौदा तय करता है।

इसके बाद जिस कमरे में वह अभ्यर्थी बैठता है। उसमें अपना स्कूल का स्टाफ ड्यूटी में लगा देता है। परीक्षक को किसी भी बहाने से परीक्षा के दौरान स्कूल संचालक या फिर उसके किसी स्टाफ द्वारा बाहर बुला लिया जाता है। इस दौरान संबंधित अभ्यर्थी को नकल करवाकर उत्तर बता दिया जाता है। तब बजरंग सिंह को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपियों से गैंग में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे, रोहित को टेस्ट और सैमसन को वनडे में जगह - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें