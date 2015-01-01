पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Seven People, Including Five Women, Were Arrested By The Police, Under The Guise Of Jismafaroshi Under The Guise Of Spa Center

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई:स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में हो रहा था जिस्मफरोशी का गोरखधंधा, पांच युवतियों समेत सात लोगों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

उदयपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में देह व्यापार का गोरखधंधा कर रहे दो स्पा सेंटर पर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई की। उदयपुर पुलिस की यह कार्रवाई शहर के अंबामाता थाना इलाके के नेचुरल टच स्पा और भूपालपुरा थाना इलाके के h2o स्पा सेंटर पर की गई। इस कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने कुल सात लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।

मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने की कारवाई

उदयपुर पुलिस अधीक्षक कैलाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि शहर में कुछ स्थानों पर स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में जिस्मफरोशी का गोरखधंधा चल रहा था। जिसकी सूचना मुखबीर से पुलिस को मिली थी। इसके बाद उदयपुर पुलिस ने डीवाईएसपी महेंद्र पारीक और चेतना भाटी के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया और योजनाबद्ध तरीके से शहर के दो थाना इलाकों में इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।

पीटा एक्ट में सात गिरफ्तार

उदयपुर पुलिस ने शहर के अंबामाता थाना इलाके में चल रहे नेचुरल टच स्पा से महिला संचालक शहनाज शेख संचालक नरेंद्र कुमार समेत दो युवतियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं शहर के भूपालपुरा थाना इलाके में h2o स्पा एंड वैलनेस सेंटर से संचालक शैलेश समेत दो युवतियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें