पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

7 साल की मासूम से बेरहमी की हद पार:रिश्तेदार दंपत्ति ने गर्म लोहे के सरिए और सिगरेट से दागा, हाथ-पैर के नाखून तक निकाले

राजसमंद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बच्ची की पीठ पर बने गर्म सरिए और सिगरेट से दागने के निशान। - Dainik Bhaskar
बच्ची की पीठ पर बने गर्म सरिए और सिगरेट से दागने के निशान।

जिले के भीम थाना क्षेत्र में थानेटा गांव की रहने वाली एक बिन मां की मासूम के साथ उसके ही रिश्तेदारों ने मानवीयता की हदें पार कर दी। जो काम न करने और गलती करने पर बेरहमी से मारपीट करते थे। रिश्तेदारों ने 7 साल की मासूम काे गर्म लाेहे के सरिए और जलती सिगरेट से दागा। बच्ची के हाथ पैर के नाखून तक निकाल दिए।

बच्ची पर हाे रहे अत्याचार का वीडियाे वायरल हाेने पर ग्रामीणाें ने बच्ची काे बचाने के लिए चाइल्ड लाइन फाेन किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने इस गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। आठ घंटे तक चाइल्ड लाइन वाले को थाने में बैठाए रखा। एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की। बाद में जिला मुख्यालय पर विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण राजसमंद और एडीजे नरेंद्र कुमार गहलाेत के दखल के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया। इसके बाद अत्याचार करने वाले दंपति काे गिरफ्तार कर बच्ची का शनिवार काे मेडिकल करवाया गया।

उलटा लटका कर मारते थे रिश्तेदार
बाल कल्याण समिति अध्यक्ष भावना पालीवाल ने प्रेसवार्ता कर बताया कि पुलिस की इस पूरे मामले में अमानवीयता का प्रदर्शन किया। मासूम काे गर्म लाेहे के सरिए, सिगरेट से जगह-जगह दागा गया। बच्ची के कान, हाथ, पैर, पेट पर जलाने के निशान हैं। मासूम के हाथ के नाखून भी नाेंचे गए। पैर के नाखून भी बेरहमी से निकाल दिए गए। बच्ची के हाथ पैर बांध कर उलटा लटका कर मारते पीटते थे। महिला ने मासूम के गाल पर दांत से काट लिया था। इसके बाद भी पुलिस की मानवीयता नहीं जागी और मासूम काे शुक्रवार दाेपहर दाे बजे से लेकर रात 10 बजे तक थाने में बिठाए रखा।

घर का सारा काम करवाते थे

बच्ची से घर की साफ-सफाई, पाेचा और हैंडपंप से पानी भरवाने सहित सारा काम करवाते थे। काेई गलती हाे जाने पर मासूम काे खाना नहीं देते। बच्ची बहुत राेती थी।

हाथ के नाखुन निकाले।
हाथ के नाखुन निकाले।

थानाधिकारी गजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि मारपीट के मामले में किशन सिंह (40) और उसकी पत्नी रेखा देवी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। गर्म लाेहे के सरियाें से दागने के आराेप में पूछताछ की जा रही है। मासूम के पिता थानेटा निवासी गुजरात के सूरत में रहकर मजदूरी करते है। जिसने मासूम की मां की माैत हाेने पर दूसरी शादी कर ली थी। बिन मां की बच्ची काे रिश्तेदार किशन सिंह के पास छाेड़ गए। वहीं, पिता और साैतेली मां अपने बच्चाें के साथ सूरत ही रहकर मजदूरी करते है।

ऐसे हुआ खुलासा
शुक्रवार सुबह बच्ची के साथ निर्वस्त्र कर मारपीट करने का एक वीडियाे साेशल मिडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। इस पर चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम घटना स्थल पर पहुंची। बच्ची ने चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के संजय सिंह काे बताया कि ये लाेग मारपीट करते हैं। शुक्रवार काे मारपीट करने पर बच्ची भीम थाने गई थी लेकिन भीम थाने के बाहर सादावर्दी धारी जवानाें ने बच्ची काे वापस घर भेज दिया। इसके बाद वीडियाे वायरल हाेने पर ग्रामीण सरपंच दीक्षा चाैहान और सचिव संताेष सिंह माैके पर पहुंचे थे। बच्ची काे लेकर ग्रामीण और चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम भीम पुलिस थाने पर गए। जहां पर दाेपहर दाे बजे से लेकर रात 9 बजे तक थाने में बैठे रहे इसके बाद राजसमंद मुख्यालय से हस्तक्षेप पर रात 10 बजे पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया। फिर आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया।

शरीर पर हर जगह मारपीट के निशान।
शरीर पर हर जगह मारपीट के निशान।

भीम थाना धिकारी गजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार दाेपहर कुछ ग्रामीणाें के साथ मासूम आई थी। तत्काल ही प्रकरण दर्ज करने के निर्देश देकर रिपाेर्ट मांगी गई जिस पर सरपंच दीक्षा चाैहान और सचिव संताेष सिंह रिपाेर्ट टाइप करवाने गए थे। तब तक चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के लाेग आ गए। चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के आने पर सरपंच सचिव निकल गए और इन लाेगाें ने पूछताछ व बयान दर्ज करवाने के नाम पर पुलिस काे परेशान किया। मासूम काे लेकर थाने पर बैठे रहे, जिस कारण मासूम का मेडिकल नहीं हाे पाया और जांच में देरी हुई। पुलिस ने मासूम का मेडिकल का मेडिकल करवा कर दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मेरे पर लगाए गए आराेप झूठे है। देरी चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के कारण हुई है।

राजसमंद एएसपी राजेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि मामला मेरी जानकारी में है। शुक्रवार काे ही तत्काल कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। देरी जैसा काेई प्रकरण जानकारी में नहीं है। फिर भी संबंधित डीएसपी काे जांच साैंप कर गलती हाेने पर संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस ने मानवीय दृष्टिकाेण काे ध्यान में रखते हुए हुए मासूम काे स्वागत कक्ष में बिठाया अाैर बात तसल्ली से सूनी। फिर भी जरुरत पड़ी ताे कार्रवाई करेंगे।

(रिपोर्ट- नरपथ सिंह चौहान, राजसमंद)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser