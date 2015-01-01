पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी ट्रेप:जयपुर में सेंट्रल जीएसटी का अधीक्षक और इंस्पेक्टर 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
जीएसटी का नोटिस फाइल करने की एवज में 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार आरोपी सुपरिटेंडेंट रामस्वरुप व इंस्पेक्टर सुनील। एसीबी टीम ने जयपुर में कार्रवाई की
  • भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ने स्टेच्यू सर्किल के पास कस्टम विभाग ऑफिस में की कार्रवाई
  • एक व्यक्ति को जीएसटी के तहत नोटिस दिया था, इसे फाइल करने की एवज में मांगी रिश्वत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने गुरुवार को बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए सेंट्रल जीएसटी के अधीक्षक और एक इंस्पेक्टर को 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसीबी के डीजी बीएल सोनी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी सुपरिटेंडेंट रामस्वरुप व इंस्पेक्टर सुनील है।

इनके खिलाफ एक व्यक्ति ने बुधवार को एसीबी मुख्यालय में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। जिसमें बताया कि उसे जीएसटी का नोटिस दिया गया था। इस नोटिस को फाइल (माफ) करने की एवज में सीजीएसटी के अधिकारी 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहे है। तब एडीजी दिनेश एमएन के निर्देशन में एडिशनल एसपी नरोत्तम वर्मा को जांच सौंपी। एसीबी ने शिकायत को सही पाया।

इसके बाद गुरुवार को ट्रेप रचा। जिसमें परिवादी रिश्वत की रकम लेकर स्टेच्यू सर्किल के पास स्थित कस्टम्स विभाग के कार्यालय पहुंचा। जहां इंस्पेक्टर सुनील के मार्फत सुपरिटेंडेंट रामस्वरुप ने रिश्वत की रकम प्राप्त कर ली। तभी इशारा मिलने ही एसीबी टीम ने दोनों आरोपियों को धरदबोचा। उनके कब्जे से रिश्वत में लिए नोट बरामद कर लिए।

सेंट्रल गर्वनमेंट के ही दो अफसर भी गुरुवार को रिश्वत लेते पकड़े गए

इससे पहले एसीबी टीम ने ही मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट एंड हाइवे के एक्सईएन दानसिंह मीणा और टैक्नीकल असिस्टेंट सीताराम वर्मा को 50 हजार रुपए लेते हुए जयपुर में ट्रेप किया। इन्होंने बीकानेर में एक व्यक्ति को हाइवे पर पेट्रोल पंप खोलने के लिए एनओसी देने की एवज में 50 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांगी थी। यह कार्रवाई भी एएसपी नरोत्तम वर्मा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नीरज भारद्वाज और एसीबी टीम ने की।

