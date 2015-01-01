पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:3 डिग्री तक चढ़ा शहरों का तापमान, सर्दी से मिली मामूली राहत

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश के 11 शहरों में तापमान 10 डिग्री या उससे ऊपर आ गया।

राजधानी जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के कई शहरों में लोगों को मंगलवार को सर्दी से मामूली राहत मिली। अधिकांश शहरों में सोमवार रात के तापमान में तीन डिग्री तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई। वहीं मौसम साफ होने और धूप खिलने से दिन के तापमान में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

मौसम विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जयपुर में रात का तापमान 3 डिग्री बढ़कर 13.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। माउंट आबू, चूरू, सीकर में भी सर्दी का असर थोड़ा कम हुआ। सबसे कम सर्दी बाड़मेर में रही, जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 14.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। माउंट आबू की बात करें जहां सोमवार को तापमान 0 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया तो वहां भी पारा ऊपर चढ़कर 1.4 डिग्री पर आ गया।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स भी 150 से नीचे रहा
मौसम साफ होने का असर जयपुर शहर की आबोहवा पर भी पड़ा। जयपुर शहर में सुबह 10 बजे तक एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स भी अधिकतम 130 रहा। ये इंडेक्स आदर्श नगर, राजापार्क, रामबाग सर्किल सहित आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में रहा। जबकि सबसे कम AQI लेवल 116 MI रोड, पुलिस आयुक्तालय के आस-पास रहा।

शहरों में आज न्यूनतम तापमान
अजमेर 11.4, भीलवाड़ा 8.8, पिलानी 10.4, सीकर 10.5, कोटा 10.2, सवाई माधोपुर 11, बूंदी 10.4, चित्तौड़गढ़ 9.5, उदयपुर 9, पाली 12, जैसलमेर और जोधपुर दोनों में 11.9, बीकानेर 14.3, चूरू 8.8 और श्रीगंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

