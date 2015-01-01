पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर में ठगी का तरीका:कारोबारी को कार का ऑयल लीक होने का दिया झांसा, सीट पर रखा रुपयों से भरा बैग उठाकर ले गए

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
ठगी की वारदात का शिकार हुए नीलेश से बातचीत करती शाहपुरा थाना पुलिस।
  • शाहपुरा इलाके में सोमवार को वारदात हुई, पीड़ित जूता खरीदकर दुकान जा रहा था
  • बीच रास्ते में पैदल आए एक युवक और उसके साथियों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

जिले के शाहपुरा कस्बे में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े बदमाश एक व्यवसायी को झांसा देकर उसकी कार में रखा रुपयों से भरा बैग चुराकर भाग निकले। वारदात के बाद बैग गायब देखकर व्यापारी को ठगी का पता चला। तब शाहपुरा थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस पीड़ित व्यवसायी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है, ताकि बदमाशों का पता चल सके और उनको गिरफ्त में लिया जा सके।

जानकारी के अनुसार, ठगी की वारदात वार्ड नंबर 8, विराट नगर निवासी नीलेश अग्रवाल के साथ हुई। नीलेश ने बताया कि उनकी पुरानी दिल्ली रोड पर डाबर मोहल्ले में फैंसी स्टोर की दुकान है। वह सोमवार सुबह पौने 10 बजे शाहपुरा पहुंचा। वहां एक जूतों के शोरूम के सामने कार को खड़ी कर जूते खरीदने चला गया। कुछ देर बाद नीलेश जूते खरीदकर वापस कार के पास आया।

वह कार स्टार्ट करके रवाना हुआ। कुछ दूर बढ़ा। तभी उसकी कार के सामने एक युवक अचानक आ गया। उसने इशारा कर कार को रुकवाया। नीलेश के कार रोकने पर बदमाश ने कहा कि आपकी आपकी गाड़ी का ऑयल लीकेज होकर निकल रहा है। तब नीलेश विश्वास में आ गया।

वह कार से उतरकर बाहर आया। फिर बोनट खोलकर देखा तो रिसाव नजर नहीं आया। इसके बाद वह अपनी दुकान पर वापस आ गया। वहां नीलेश की नजर गाड़ी की सीट पर रखे बैग पर पड़ी। तब वहां रखा बैग गायब नजर आया। उसमें करीब 80 हजार रुपए रखे थे। यह देखकर नीलेश के होश उड़ गए। उसने आसपास के व्यापारियों को जानकारी दी। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी।

फोटो व रिपोर्ट: मुकेश प्रजापति

