अपराध:जयपुर में रात 3 बजे गारमेंट फैक्ट्री में ताले तोड़कर घुसे चोर, लाखों का माल समेटकर ले गए, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से आस

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को गारमेंट फैक्ट्री में वारदात का पता चलने पर पहुंची सांगानेर पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे। कर्मचारियों से पूछताछ की।
  • सांगानेर में कृष्णा विहार कॉलोनी में रामा फैशन हैंडीक्राफ्ट में हुई वारदात
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर बदमाशों की पहचान कर गिरफ्तारी में जुटी पुलिस

शहर के सांगानेर इलाके में एक गारमेंट फैक्ट्री के ताले तोड़कर बदमाश लाखों रुपया का कच्चा और तैयार गारमेंट्स का माल चुराकर भाग निकले। यह वारदात मंगलवार देर रात करीब 3 बजे हुई। दीपावली के सीजन को देखते हुए फैक्ट्री संचालक के पास कई ऑर्डर थे। ऐसे में यहां फैक्ट्री में काफी माल था। यह पूरी वारदात फैक्ट्री में लगे सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड हो गई। अब पुलिस फुटेज में नजर आए संदिग्ध बदमाशों को पहचान कर गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास में जुटी हुई है।

रात 3 बजे बदमाशों ने फैक्ट्री में दरवाजों पर लगे तालों को किसी औजार से काटा। इसके बाद लाखों रुपए का माल चुराकर भागे।
रात 3 बजे बदमाशों ने फैक्ट्री में दरवाजों पर लगे तालों को किसी औजार से काटा। इसके बाद लाखों रुपए का माल चुराकर भागे।

पुलिस के अनुसार घटना सांगानेर इलाके में कृष्णा विहार कॉलोनी में रामा हैंडीक्राफ्ट गारमेंट्स फैक्ट्री में यह वारदात हुई। यहां देर रात करीब तीन बजे बाद बदमाशों ने फैक्ट्री पर लगे तीन से चार ताले तोड़े। इसके बाद लाखों रुपयों के डिजाइजर तैयार कपडे़ और कच्चा माल चुराकर भाग निकले।

जानकारी के अनुसार चोर फैक्ट्री में करीब एक घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक वहीं ठहरे। फैक्ट्री संचालक ने इस संबंध में सांगानेर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। उनके अनुसार चुराया गया माल करीब 30 लाख रुपए का है। उनका स्टाफ देर रात तक फैक्ट्री में काम कर रहा था। बुधवार सुबह जब वे फैक्ट्री में काम करने पहुंचे। तब गेट पर लगे ताले टूटे पड़े थे। तब इसकी सूचना सांगानेर थाना पुलिस को दी।

