जयपुर:एक बाइक पर बैठकर जा रहे थे तीन दोस्त, सड़क पार करते वक्त कंटनेर की चपेट में आने से तीनों की मौत

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
कंटेनर की चपेट में आने से तीन युवकों की मौत के बाद उनके परिजन और रिश्तेदार अस्पताल की मोर्चरी पहुंचे। जहां पोस्टमार्टम कर उन्हें तीनों शव सौंप दिया गया
  • जयपुर जिले में शाहपुरा कस्बे में हुआ हादसा, दो मृतक रिश्तेदार थे
  • तीनों युवक बाइक पर बैठकर शाहपुरा से जयपुर की तरफ आ रहे थे

जिले के शाहपुरा कस्बे में बुधवार को जयपुर तिराहे पर कंटेनर की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई। तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने बाइक को टक्कर मारी। इससे टायरों के बीच फंसी बाइक पर सवार तीनों युवक काफी दूर तक घसीटते हुए चले गए। उनकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर शाहपुरा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने शवों को उठवाकर मोर्चरी पहुंचाया। वहीं, कंटेनर को जब्त कर लिया। जबकि ड्राइवर वहां से भाग निकला।

घटनास्थल पर सड़क किनारे पड़ी बाइक। इसी पर तीनों दोस्त बैठकर जयपुर की तरफ आ रहे थे।
पुलिस के अनुसार हादसा सुबह करीब 7 बजे हुआ। जसवंतपुरा निवासी पवन शर्मा व राकेश वर्मा अपने साथी चौमूं निवासी कमल वर्मा के साथ बाइक पर बैठकर जयपुर की तरफ आ रहे थे। तभी शाहपुरा में जयपुर तिराहे पर नेशनल हाइवे पर सड़क क्राॅस करते वक्त तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर काफी लोग इकट्‌ठा हो गए। पुलिस को सूचना दी।

मृतक राकेश वर्मा दौलतपुरा टोल पर करता था टीसी का कार्य

परिजनों ने बताया कि जसवंतपुरा निवासी राकेश वर्मा जयपुर दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे पर दौलतपुरा टोल प्लाजा पर टीसी का कार्य करता था, जो सुबह डयूटी करने जा रहा था। जिसकी अभी शादी भी नहीं हुई है। इसी तरह, मृतक पवन शर्मा जयपुर किसी ऑनलाइन कंपनी में डिलेवरी बॉय का कार्य करता था। मृतक पवन के परिवार में माता पिता व दो बहनें है, जिनमें से एक बहन की शादी हो चुकी है। मृतक खुद भी अभी अविवाहित है। हादसे का शिकार तीसरा मृतक कमल वर्मा चौमूं का रहने वाला था। वह मृतक राकेश वर्मा का रिश्तेदार बताया जा रहा है।

रिपोर्ट एवं फोटो: मुकेश प्रजापति

