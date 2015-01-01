पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Three Kilns Were Destroyed, 9 Liters Of Hathkad Liquor Destroyed In Villanchattapura, Bharatpur, Destroying 3,500 Liters Of Wash

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध शराब:भरतपुर के विलानचट्टपुरा में 3500 लीटर वॉश नष्ट कर तीन भट्टियों को तोड़ा, 9 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब भी बरामद

रुदावल33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रुदावल। विलानचट्टपुरा में शराब बनाने की भट्‌टी को नष्ट करती पुलिस।
  • पुलिस ने छह स्थानों पर की कार्रवाई

(विशेष गर्ग)। भरतपुर जिले में उच्चैन थाना क्षेत्र के गांव विलानचट्टपुरा में हथकढ़ शराब के कारोबार की सूचना पर रविवार सुबह सीओ खींब सिंह राठौर व प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस मीना के नेतृत्व में उच्चैन व बयाना थाना पुलिस ने छापामार कार्रवाई कर छह स्थानों से साढ़े तीन हजार लीटर वॉश व शराब बनाने की तीन भट्टियों को नष्ट किया है।

9 लीटर हथकढ शराब बरामद कर एक को किया अरेस्ट
साथ ही मौके से 9 लीटर हथकढ शराब को बरामद कर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर फरार हुए दो नामजद लोगों के खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। सीओ खींब सिंह राठौर ने बताया कि उच्चैन पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि गांव विलाचट्टपुरा में हथकढ़ शराब तैयार करके बेची जा रही है।

एसपी डा. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर के निर्देशन में प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस मीना, उच्चैन थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल रामू सिंह एवं बयाना थाना पुलिस की गठित टीमों ने छापामार कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने छह स्थानों से तीन भट्टियों को तोड़कर साढे़ तीन हजार लीटर वॉश को नष्ट कर दिया।

कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस ने गांव विलानचट्टपुरा निवासी संजय उर्फ गोगा पुत्र दिलावर को 5 लीटर हथकढ शराब सहित पकड़ लिया, जबकि मनडोल पुत्र सन्नू व विजेन्दर पुत्र रघुवीर 4 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब को छोड़कर भाग गए। पुलिस ने 9 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब बरामद कर आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध दिया जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें