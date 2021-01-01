पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जंगल से आई खुशखबरी:रणथंभौर में टाइग्रेस टी-118 ने दो शावकों को जन्म दिया, टी-92 की बेटी है बाघिन टी-118

सवाईमाधोपुर9 मिनट पहले
सवाई माधोपुर। कैमरा ट्रेप में कैद हुए टी-118 के दो शावक। - Dainik Bhaskar
सवाई माधोपुर। कैमरा ट्रेप में कैद हुए टी-118 के दो शावक।
  • साढ़े तीन वर्ष की है टी-118

रणथंभौर बाघ परियोजना (द्वितीय) करौली से बाघों का कुनबा बढ़ने की खुशखबरी आई है। कैलादेवी रेंज के अंतर्गत नाका राहर, ब्लॉक चिरमिल के घोड़ी खोह नाले में बाघिन टी-118 दो शावकों के साथ 23 जनवरी को शाम के समय दिखाई दी। बाघिन तथा दोनों शावकों के फोटो कैमरा ट्रैप में आए हैं।

इसकी सूचना सोमवार को स्टाफ द्वारा दी गई। मुख्य वन संरक्षक टी.सी. वर्मा ने बताया कि लगभग साढ़े तीन वर्ष की उम्र में टी-118 द्वारा पहली बार दो शावकों को जन्म दिया गया है। बाघिन टी-118 टी-92 की बेटी है और बाघिन टी-118 का जन्म भी करौली जिले के कैलादेवी अभयारण्य में हुआ था।

सवाई माधोपुर। बाघिन टी-118, जिसने दो शावकों को जन्म दिया है।
सवाई माधोपुर। बाघिन टी-118, जिसने दो शावकों को जन्म दिया है।

बाघिन टी-118 एवं उसके दोनों शावकों के विचरण क्षेत्र में स्टाफ द्वारा सघन गश्त की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही वहां कैमरा ट्रैप लगाकर मॉनिटरिंग भी विभाग की ओर से की जा रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि बाघिन टी-118 तथा बाघ टी-80 के नाका राहर, नाका कसेड़ व नाका श्यामपुर में विचरण करते हुए कई बार कैमरा ट्रेप में फोटो प्राप्त हुए थे।

फोटो: दीपक शर्मा

