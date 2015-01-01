पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan Firing News, Banswara Update; Unknown Opened Fire On Woman, Admitted To Udaipur Hospital

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिनदहाड़े महिला पर फायरिंग:बांसवाड़ा में घर के बरामदे में खड़ी महिला पर अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने चलाई गोली, गंभीर हालत में उदयपुर भर्ती

बांसवाड़ा33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फायरिंग की घटना बांसवाड़ा शहर को इंदिरा कॉलोनी इलाके की है।
  • पड़ोसियों का कहना है कि गोली किसने चलाई, कितने लोग थे किसी ने नहीं देखा

गुरुवार को शहर में गोली चलने का मामला सामने आया है। जिसमें एक महिला घायल हो गई है। महिला का नाम जीनत (30) बताया जा रहा है। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां से महिला को हालत गंभीर होने के कारण उदयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया है।

जानकारी अनुसार, घटना शहर को इंदिरा कॉलोनी इलाके की है। जहां दिन में घर के बरामदे में खड़ी महिला को एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने गोली मार दी। बताया जा रहा है कि गोली महिला की कमर में लगी। जिसके बाद घर में मौजूद परिवार महिला को लेकर बांसवाड़ा के जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा। जहां से उसे उदयपुर एमजी अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है, लकिन कोई जानकारी नहीं दे पा रही है।

मौके पर मौजूद लोगों और पड़ोसियों से फिलहाल पूछताछ की जा रही है। पड़ोसियों का कहना है कि गोली किसने चलाई, कितने लोग थे किसी ने नहीं देखा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें