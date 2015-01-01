पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:यूपी व राजस्थान में वांटेड बदमाश ने जयपुर में एक कारोबारी को अगवा कर मांगी 5 लाख की फिरौती, खौफजदा पीड़ित ने छिपाई वारदात

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर जिले के हिस्ट्रीशीटर विनोद पथैना ने जयपुर के मुहाना में सट्‌टा कारोबारी का अपहरण किया। उसके बेटे का अपहरण करने की धमकियां देकर पांच लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी।
  • जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के दक्षिण जिले में मुहाना इलाके में हुई थी वारदात
  • अपहरण व फिरौती की रकम देने के 20 दिन बाद पीड़ित ने दी पुलिस को बताया

उत्तरप्रदेश और राजस्थान में वांटेड चल रहे एक बदमाश ने जयपुर में पिछले दिनों एक सट्टा कारोबारी का अपहरण कर पांच लाख रुपए फिरौती की रकम वसूल कर ली। वारदात के बाद बदमाश का खौफ पीड़ित और उसके परिवार के मन में इतना बैठ गया कि उन्होंने करीब 20 दिनों बाद इस घटना को छिपाकर रखा। इस बीच घटना की भनक मुहाना थाना पुलिस को लगी।

तब पुलिस ने पीड़ित परिवार से बातचीत की। उन्होंने कार्रवाई करने का विश्वास दिलाया। तब पीड़ित की तरफ से रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई गई। अब अपहरण व फिरौती की वारदात में फरार बदमाश विनोद पथैना और उसकी गैंग की तलाश की जा रही है। इनमें विनोद पथैना भरतपुर में भुसावर थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। भरतपुर पुलिस भी उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

यह है पूरा मामला

मुहाना थानाप्रभारी हीरालाल सैनी ने बताया कि जयपुर में वारदात का शिकार व्यक्ति करीब 20 दिन पहले अपने घर से लालकोठी जाने के लिए रवाना हुआ था। घर से कुछ दूर पहुंचने पर पीछा कर रहे बदमाश विनोद करीब 100 मीटर आगे चलने के बाद विनोद पथैना, राहुल शर्मा, दरोगा खान और वीरेन्द्र सिंह ने पीड़ित की कार का पीछा कर उसे रुकवाया।

इसके बाद विनोद पथैना उनकी कार के अंदर बैठ गया। तभी तीन बाइकों पर अन्य बदमाश भी आ गए। उन सभी ने कार चला रहे पीड़ित से मारपीट की। उसका अपहरण कर शहर की सड़कों पर इधर उधर घुमाने लगे। फिर पीड़ित को जान से मारने और उसके बेटे का अपहरण करने की धमकियां देकर पांच लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी। पीड़ित के आश्वासन देने पर बदमाशों ने उसे रिंग रोड की तरफ पटक दिया। वहां से फरार हो गए। 10 दिनों बाद पीड़ित ने पांच लाख रुपए की रकम बदमाशों को सौंप दी।

सट्‌टे के कारोबार में हिस्सेदारी का भी दबाव बनाया

पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि विनोद पथैना और उसके साथियों ने पीड़ित पर सट्टे के कारोबार में उनकी हिस्सेदारी का दबाव भी बनाया था। जानकारी में सामने आया कि विनोद पथैना ने कुछ दिन पहले इस्काॅन रोड पर एक बिल्डर पर भी फायरिंग की थी। मुहाना थाने में विनोद के खिलाफ तीन मामले दर्ज है। उसने दो दिन पहले ही भरतपुर में भी रंगदारी वसूलने के लिए एक व्यापारी पर फायरिंग की थी। यूपी पुलिस ने विनोद पर 50 हजार, भरतपुर पुलिस ने 5 हजार और जयपुर पुलिस ने पिछले दिनों विनोद पथैना पर 2 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया था।

रिपोर्ट: उदय चौधरी

