मौसम ने ली करवट:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रदेश के मौसम पर दिखा असर, सीकर, बीकानेर, चूरू, जैसलमेर में बूंदाबांदी

जयपुर30 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर, माउंट आबू को छोड़कर सभी शहरों में न्यूनतम तापमान आज दो डिजीट में दर्ज हुआ है।

पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक प्रदेश में एक बार फिर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव देखने को मिला। विक्षोभ का प्रभाव उत्तर-पश्चिमी क्षेत्रों में रहा, जहां जोधपुर, बीकानेर संभाग के कई शहरों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। जयपुर, अजमेर संभाग के कई जिलों में आज सुबह बादल भी छाये रहे। विक्षोभ का ही प्रभाव रहा कि आज प्रदेश के लगभग सभी शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिजीट में आ गया।

जयपुर की बात करें तो यहां बीती रात हवा चलने लगी और आसमान में हल्के बादल भी छाये रहे। सुबह भी जयपुर में सूरज बादलों में छिपा रहा, हालांकि थोड़ी देर बाद मौसम साफ हुआ हुआ धूप खिली। मौसम विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट को देखे तो आज उदयपुर और माउंट आबू को छोड़कर सभी शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री से ऊपर चला गया। जिसके कारण सर्दी का प्रभाव भी सुबह थोड़ा कम रहा। इधर सीकर, बीकानेर, चूरू, जैसलमेर इनके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में देर रात हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई।

27 नवंबर को शीतलहर की चेतावनी, जारी किया येल्लो अलर्ट
मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का ये प्रभाव केवल 25 नवंबर तक ही बना रहेगा। वहीं 27 व 28 नवंबर से प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्र को शीतलहर का प्रकोप झेलना पड़ेगा। विभाग ने इन दोनों ही दिनों में उत्तरी भारत से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं के लिए येल्लो अलर्ट भी जारी किया है।

ये रहा आज प्रदेश के शहरों का तापमान
जयपुर 15.5, अजमेर 15.3, भीलवाड़ा 11.2, पिलानी 14.1, सीकर 14, कोटा 11.6, सवाई माधोपुर 13.2, बूंदी 11.8, चित्तौड़गढ़ 11.5, उदयपुर 9.4, बाड़मेर 16.6, पाली 13, जैसलमेर 13.3, जोधपुर 17.2, माउंट आबू 3, बीकानेर 15, चूरू 13.9 और श्रीगंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

