पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या:ब्याज माफिया से परेशान युवक ने की आत्महत्या

श्रीगंगानगर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवक से 6 पेज का सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद हुआ

पदमपुर के वाल्मीकि मोहल्ले में गुरुवार काे कर्ज से परेशान एक युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक युवक राजेंद्र कुमार उर्फ राजू रायसिंहनगर में पेंटर का काम करता था।

युवक के पास से 6 पेज का सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद हुआ है। सुसाइड नाेट में प्रताड़ित करने वालों के नाम भी लिखे हैं। पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर चार लोगों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज किया है।

पदमपुर थाना में दी रिपाेर्ट में राधेश्‍याम उर्फ सोनू पुत्र लालचंद कुम्‍हार निवासी वार्ड 06 पदमपुर ने बताया कि उसका भाई राजेंद्र कुमार उर्फ राजू रायसिंहनगर में पेंटर का काम करता था। वह करीब 3-4 साल से मानसिक रूप से परेशान था।

26 अक्टूबर को अपने ससुराल कुम्‍हारांवाली में शादी में बच्‍चों सहित गया हुआ था। 28 अक्टूबर शाम को राजेंद्र अकेला घर आया व खाना खाकर अपने कमरे में सोने चला गया।

गुरुवार सुबह मां चाय देने ऊपर उसके कमरे में गई ताे वह चिल्‍लाने लगी व अपनी सुध बुध खो बैठी। शोर सुनकर वह व उसके पिता ऊपर गए और देखा कि राजेंद्र ने पंखे से फांसी लगा रखी थी।

उसने तथा पिता ने उसका साफ काटकर नीचे जल्दी से उतारा व देखा ताे उसके कोई श्‍वांस नहीं चल रहे थे। शाेर सुनकर आस पड़ाेस के लाेग भी आ गए।उन्हाेंने देखा ताे उसकी जैब से 5-6 पेज का कागज दिखाई दे रहा था।

तब हमने उक्‍त कागज देखे तो पढ़ने पर पता चला कि उसके भाई का अशोक, ओंकार सिंह व उसके पुत्र निक्का व जसविंद्र रुपयों के लेनदेन को लेकर परेशान करते थे। जिस कारण उसके भाई ने आत्महत्या की। पुलिस ने चारों के खिलाई मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

कमेटी उठाई, काफी पैसे चुका फिर भी दुकान पर आकर जलील करते

6 पेज के सुसाइड नोट में मृतक राजू ने बताया कि अशोक से कमेटी उठाई थी। जिसके एवज में वह काफी पैसे भर चुका है। लेकिन जसविंद्र सिंह के कहने पर अशोक उसे दुकान पर आकार जलील करता है।

राेजाना किश्त न देने पर मुझसे रोज ढाई सौ रुपए और 3 हजार मासिक पेनल्टी वसूलता है। उसकी रुपए दे देकर थक गया हूं।

वहीं, जसविंद्र के पास अपनी दैनिक कमाई सेविंग के लिए उसके पास जमा करता था। लेकिन उसने भी उससे धोखा किया और मेरे 6 लाख रुपए हड़प गया। पदमपुर पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। अभी इस संबंध में किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें