ज्ञापन:एबीवीपी पदाधिकारियों ने सीएम के नाम दिया ज्ञापन

आहोर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद इकाई-आहोर द्वारा मंगलवार को फरीदाबाद में सरेआम बहन को गोली मारकर हत्या करने के आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने के लिए हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी मासिंगाराम जांगिड को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में धर्म परिवर्तन को लेकर तौसीफ व रेहान के द्वारा जो घटना बहिन निकिता तोमर के साथ हुई हैं

ऐसी घटना निंदनीय हैं। लगातार ऐसी घटनाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं। जिससे महिलाएं अपने आप को असुरक्षित महसूस कर रही है। बहिन निकिता तोमर के लिए अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती है। साथ ही हरियाणा सरकार से मांग करती हैं कि जल्द से जल्द दोषियों को सजा दिलाई जाएं, ताकि भविष्य में ऐसे अपराध पर रोक लग सकें।

इस मौके पर जिला सह संयोजक प्रवीण गर्ग, नगर छात्रा सह प्रमुख वैशाली राजपुरोहित, नगर उपाध्यक्ष रमेश टेलर, नगर मंत्री नरेश माली, नगर सहमंत्री विक्रम मेघवाल, विजयराज गर्ग, राहुल, दिलिप माली, नरपत सुथार, ललित वैष्णव, सुमित कुमार, महिपाल चाैधरी, वैशाली जीनगर उपस्थित थे।

